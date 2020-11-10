Menu
Eight people injured after car crashed into pole

10th Nov 2020 3:29 PM
Paramedics are treating eight people with injuries after a vehicle crashed into a pole.

It's understood a mini-van crashed into a pole on Lands Rd, Gumlu shortly after 1.45pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said all patients were reportedly women aged in their 20s.

She said three were being treated for suspected spinal injuries while the other five suffered minor injuries.

It is expected they will be transported to Ayr Hospital for further treatment.

road crashes
News Corp Australia

