Eight-storey building in Pialba goes to council votes

BUILDING PLANS: Concept designs of an eight-storey building proposed for Pialba along Main St.

BUILDING PLANS: Concept designs of an eight-storey building proposed for Pialba along Main St. Contributed

A DEVELOPMENT application for an eight-storey building in Pialba could signal the start of the construction of Hervey Bay's brand new CBD.

While not part of the official CBD master plan previously received by the council in September, the development is one of the first major projects planned in the Pialba area in years and could lead to renewed business interest in the area.

Councillors will vote on the approval of the building, to be primarily used for new office space, at today's meeting.

Concept designs of the Main St and Torquay Rd building reveal it will have about five floors of office space with the other half being used for parking.

Council documents reveal the proposal is one of three sites proposed by developer Invergowrie Properties for the area, including a six-storey motel in Charles St.

The current application was first made in 2016 but a new application was re-submitted this year.

"The current set of amended plans received November 6 addresses the concerns raised by the council,” the documents claim.

"In an attempt to minimise the visual impact of the podium structure, the first two levels are proposed to incorporate articulation and detailing to break up the scale and bulk of the car parking levels.

Two months ago, the council endorsed three parts of the Hervey Bay CBD Urban Renewal Master Plan and voted to investigate moving the current administration out of Tavistock St to Pialba.