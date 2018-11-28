Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BUILDING PLANS: Concept designs of an eight-storey building proposed for Pialba along Main St.
BUILDING PLANS: Concept designs of an eight-storey building proposed for Pialba along Main St. Contributed
News

Eight-storey building in Pialba goes to council votes

Blake Antrobus
by
28th Nov 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DEVELOPMENT application for an eight-storey building in Pialba could signal the start of the construction of Hervey Bay's brand new CBD.

While not part of the official CBD master plan previously received by the council in September, the development is one of the first major projects planned in the Pialba area in years and could lead to renewed business interest in the area.

Councillors will vote on the approval of the building, to be primarily used for new office space, at today's meeting.

Concept designs of the Main St and Torquay Rd building reveal it will have about five floors of office space with the other half being used for parking.

Council documents reveal the proposal is one of three sites proposed by developer Invergowrie Properties for the area, including a six-storey motel in Charles St.

The current application was first made in 2016 but a new application was re-submitted this year.

"The current set of amended plans received November 6 addresses the concerns raised by the council,” the documents claim.

"In an attempt to minimise the visual impact of the podium structure, the first two levels are proposed to incorporate articulation and detailing to break up the scale and bulk of the car parking levels.

Two months ago, the council endorsed three parts of the Hervey Bay CBD Urban Renewal Master Plan and voted to investigate moving the current administration out of Tavistock St to Pialba.

building fccouncil fcdevelopment fraser coast regional council pialba
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Warning over sinister phone scam

    Warning over sinister phone scam

    Crime Police have shared audio from a dangerous call that multiple Australians have been receiving, warning them not to give into the made up threats.

    • 28th Nov 2018 3:06 AM
    Call to hit distracted pedestrians with $200 fine

    premium_icon Call to hit distracted pedestrians with $200 fine

    News The number of pedestrians killed in crashes in Qld this year hits 29

    • 28th Nov 2018 2:02 AM
    REVEALED: Which Fraser Coast parks could host funerals

    premium_icon REVEALED: Which Fraser Coast parks could host funerals

    News A list of proposed locations will go to a vote on Wednesday

    Exchange program could be on the horizon for council, Leshan

    premium_icon Exchange program could be on the horizon for council, Leshan

    News A Leshan Normal University delegation visited the Coast on Tuesday

    Local Partners