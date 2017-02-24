Eight things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

THIS WEEKEND: Hervey Bay library Rattle & Rhyme morning for mums and children under two. Hannah Udovisi and 5 month old Maya learn about reading books.

TODAY

PIER PARK

COMMUNITY MARKETS

When: Wednesday and Saturday, 7am to 1pm

Where: Pier Park, Urangan

What: The Pier Park Community Markets operates each Wednesday and Saturday. You will find plenty of market stalls, fresh fruit and vegetables and much more

Cost: Free

KARAOKE AT KONDARI

When: From 7.30pm

Where: Kondari Resort, Elizabeth St, Urangan

What: You don't need to sing to have a great night. Come along and have a heap of fun.

There is also trivia on Tuesdays from 6.30pm and bingo on Thursdays from 1pm. Phone Bronco on 0429912154 to find out more

Cost: Free

KIDS' WORKSHOPS

When: Every Saturday and Sunday during February, 10am to 11am

Where: Bunnings Hervey Bay, Pialba

What: Bunnings Kids' Workshops Hervey Bay are held every Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 11am. Kids take part in a variety of themed workshops including canvas art, woodwork, make your own slime or hula hoop.

The workshops are hosted by the awesome Bunnings workshop fairies. All workshops are free to attend but spaces are limited and bookings are essential. Head to the Bunnings Hervey Bay website for booking information

Cost: Free

GATAKERS BY NIGHT

When: From 5pm to 9pm

Where: Gatakers Artspace, 311 Kent St, Maryborough

What: Enjoy live music, delicious food and the best of local art and culture in the magical ambience of Gatakers by Night.

Settle in with a table for two or a group of friends, or bring your own folding chairs or picnic rug.

Casual meal options and delicious desserts available.

Full bar facilities are available, please no BYO alcohol.

Cost: Free entry

TOMORROW

KOALA MARKETS

When: 6am to noon

Where: Kruger Crt, Urangan.

What: There are many bargains to be found at these iconic Hervey Bay markets.

There is an abundance of stalls, with fresh fruit and vegetables, bric-a-brac and more.

Cost: Free

WALK WITH

THE RAMBLERS

When: From 8.30am

Where: Quota, Urangan

What: If your new year's resolution is to do more walking, come and join the Hervey Bay Ramblers walking group.

Enjoy a walk along the shady shared paths in the area before enjoying a social BYO morning tea and finding out about our future walking venues.

Phone Gill 41940955, Merle 41242796 or Bunty 41287450

Cost: Free

COME AND TRY OUTRIGGING

When: From 7.50am

Where: Hervey Bay Boat Club boat ramp, Urangan

What: Learn how to paddle with members of the Hervey Bay Outriggers.

Phone Simon on 0423680076 for details

Cost: Phone for details

COOL COUNTRY MUSIC CLUB

When: From 1pm to 4pm

Where: Neighbourhood Centre, Charles St, Pialba (rear entrance to the building)

What: Join the Cool Country Club for a special open day. Residents and visitors are welcome to attend.

Special guest artist will be Andrew Jones, an upcoming bush balladeer country music performer from Bundaberg.

At the age of seven, Andrew took to the stage with former father and son duo Bruce and Mark Lavender.

The band will kick off at 12.30pm. Light refreshments along with a sausage sizzle, tea, coffee and drinks will be on sale

Cost: $5 for adults. Children under 14 are free