Eight things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

TODAY
PIER PARK
COMMUNITY MARKETS
When: Wednesday and Saturday, 7am to 1pm
Where: Pier Park, Urangan
What: The Pier Park Community Markets operates each Wednesday and Saturday. You will find plenty of market stalls, fresh fruit and vegetables and much more
Cost: Free
KARAOKE AT KONDARI
When: From 7.30pm
Where: Kondari Resort, Elizabeth St, Urangan
What: You don't need to sing to have a great night. Come along and have a heap of fun.
There is also trivia on Tuesdays from 6.30pm and bingo on Thursdays from 1pm. Phone Bronco on 0429912154 to find out more
Cost: Free
KIDS' WORKSHOPS
When: Every Saturday and Sunday during February, 10am to 11am
Where: Bunnings Hervey Bay, Pialba
What: Bunnings Kids' Workshops Hervey Bay are held every Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 11am. Kids take part in a variety of themed workshops including canvas art, woodwork, make your own slime or hula hoop.
The workshops are hosted by the awesome Bunnings workshop fairies. All workshops are free to attend but spaces are limited and bookings are essential. Head to the Bunnings Hervey Bay website for booking information
Cost: Free
GATAKERS BY NIGHT
When: From 5pm to 9pm
Where: Gatakers Artspace, 311 Kent St, Maryborough
What: Enjoy live music, delicious food and the best of local art and culture in the magical ambience of Gatakers by Night.
Settle in with a table for two or a group of friends, or bring your own folding chairs or picnic rug.
Casual meal options and delicious desserts available.
Full bar facilities are available, please no BYO alcohol.
Cost: Free entry
TOMORROW
KOALA MARKETS
When: 6am to noon
Where: Kruger Crt, Urangan.
What: There are many bargains to be found at these iconic Hervey Bay markets.
There is an abundance of stalls, with fresh fruit and vegetables, bric-a-brac and more.
Cost: Free
WALK WITH
THE RAMBLERS
When: From 8.30am
Where: Quota, Urangan
What: If your new year's resolution is to do more walking, come and join the Hervey Bay Ramblers walking group.
Enjoy a walk along the shady shared paths in the area before enjoying a social BYO morning tea and finding out about our future walking venues.
Phone Gill 41940955, Merle 41242796 or Bunty 41287450
Cost: Free
COME AND TRY OUTRIGGING
When: From 7.50am
Where: Hervey Bay Boat Club boat ramp, Urangan
What: Learn how to paddle with members of the Hervey Bay Outriggers.
Phone Simon on 0423680076 for details
Cost: Phone for details
COOL COUNTRY MUSIC CLUB
When: From 1pm to 4pm
Where: Neighbourhood Centre, Charles St, Pialba (rear entrance to the building)
What: Join the Cool Country Club for a special open day. Residents and visitors are welcome to attend.
Special guest artist will be Andrew Jones, an upcoming bush balladeer country music performer from Bundaberg.
At the age of seven, Andrew took to the stage with former father and son duo Bruce and Mark Lavender.
The band will kick off at 12.30pm. Light refreshments along with a sausage sizzle, tea, coffee and drinks will be on sale
Cost: $5 for adults. Children under 14 are free