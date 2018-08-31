Eight things to do this weekend in the Fraser Coast

SATURDAY:

Hervey Bay RSL River Fest

When: 8am-2pm, rock drop and hunt will run from 9am-1pm.

Where: River Heads Community Hall, Ariadne St, River Heads.

What: River Heads Progress Association will have about 50 market stalls, a car show, belly dancing, kids' karaoke and rock hunting, jumping castles and face painting. Take a tour of the Food Forest and Community Garden, stop in at the pop-up brewery or watch a cooking demonstration by chef Carol Reid.

Cost: Free entry to RiverFest. The two-course dinner dance is $20 per person. Bookings are essential on 0499992442.

Free Father's Day Craft Activity

When: 11am-2pm

Where: Centre Court, Stockland Shopping Centre

What: Bring the kids down to a Father's Day Craft Activity where they can decorate a drink cooler especially for dad.

Cost: Free

Rocking Maryborough Vintage Festival Family Fun Day

When: 9am-4pm

Where: 388 Kent St, Maryborough

What: Celebrating all things from the 40s to 70s, this community event has something for all ages and abilities. Set against the scenic backdrop of heritage streetscapes, the Rockin' Maryborough Vintage Festival is a vibrant weekend celebrating everything vintage and retro, particularly the iconic music, fashion, pin ups and hot rods of the era.

Cost: Free entry

Father's Day Monster Truck Spectacular

When: 5pm until late

Where: Maryborough Speedway

What: A five-hour program of monster trucks, burnouts and freestyle motorcross will provide fun for the whole family.

Cost: $40 for adults, $35 for students and pensioners, $25 for children between three and 12 and $110 for a family pass. Buy tickets online or at the gate.

Torquay Beach Side markets

When: 7am-1pm

Where: Charlton Esplanade, Torquay

What: Perfect for finding last-minute Father's Day gifts.

Cost: Free entry

Rowing fundraiser

When: 2pm

Where: Bill Fraser Park, Torquay

What: A special fundraiser is being hosted by Wodfit 4655, which will involve its members completing a total of 100km on rowing machines along the scenic Esplanade.

Cost: Donate at buyabale.com.au/donate/.

Nikenbah markets

When: 6am-noon

Where: 14 Nikenbah Dundownran Rd

What: Local markets

Cost: Free entry

Bauple Nut Bash

When: Noon- 8pm

Where: Bauple Recreation Grounds

What: The annual carnival-like event has a plethora of free kids' activities from jumping castles, bungy runs and horse rides to pinyattas. There will also be live music, demonstrations and a licensed bar. Don't miss fireworks at 7.15pm.

Cost: Free entry