Eight top properties sold on the Fraser Coast

IT MAY not happen often but Hervey Bay has continued to sell homes in excess of $1million.

It comes as new data reveals the top properties bought on the Fraser Coast in the past 12 months and to say the are impressive is an understatement.

Ray White Sales Agent Melissa Cameron earlier this year stuck the "sold” sign on a home for $1,250,000 in Toogoom.

"It's a rare occurrence for a house to sell for over $1million,” she said.

"A unique property like that, it's hard to put a price on it but it's definitely good for the area.”

Her comments were echoed by REIQ Zone chairman Damian Raxach who said it was exceedingly rare for a home to sell for more than $1million in Hervey Bay.

"It's probably because there's so much value in the $600,000 to $1million range that people don't need to spend over $1million to get what they want,” he said.

"Invariably it will be the view or the proximity to water (which makes the properties attractive) and being able to walk to the beach.”

Mr Raxach said many buyers were southerners who had migrated for the warmer climate.

"People are also coming up for healthcare facilities more and more,” he said.

"Buyers are nearly always from out of town but we sometimes have a couple of local buyers.”

Here are the top eight properties which sold on the Fraser Coast so far this year:

389 Oregan Creek Rd, Toogoom

SOLD FOR: $1,250,000

Real estate spread. Contributed

According to sales agent Ms Cameron, as soon as the buyers laid their eyes on this property, they knew it was exactly what they wanted.

Positioned on more than .8ha of land, it offers both a bush and beach lifestyle.

What's it got?

Four large bedrooms

Master with ensuite

One bathroom upstairs and downstairs

Full size tennis court

Three sheds with power

107 Esplanade, Pt Vernon

SOLD FOR: $1,035,000

Real estate spread. Contributed

Located right across the road from the beach, the iconic "Copper House” has beautiful views of the ocean.

This multi-award winning home has a relaxing modern coastal meets Kyoto Merchant House theme.

What's it got?

Master wing consisting of bedroom with spectacular views, large separate dressing room and ensuite with free standing stone bath and double vanities.

Main bathroom with lava stone tiled surround and separate walk-in shower

Large terrace paved with Turkish granite overlooking the beautiful water views of Hervey Bay

88 Tre'Mon Rd, Booral

SOLD FOR: $900,000

Real estate spread. Contributed

It is the epitome of privacy. This property is like paradise at your doorstep. It features a tranquil, waterfront position on a secluded 14ha of land overlooking the Sandy Strait.

What's it got?

Three bedrooms and three bathrooms

Gravel boat ramp

Water views from all around the home

Large steel frame high clearance shed

747 Toogoom Rd, Toogoom

SOLD FOR: $875,000

Real estate spread. Contributed

Located on 3ha of secluded land overlooking Beelbi Creek, the owners of this gorgeous home will be soaking in the privacy. What better way to enjoy views of the water than on a massive deck idea for entertaining and a bunch of little extras that make this house a home.

What's it got?

Three bedrooms and three bathrooms

Private jetty and boat ramp

Sunken lounge with cathedral ceilings, wood heater

Master bedroom with ensuite, built-in wardrobes

41 Shore Rd, Urangan

SOLD FOR: $860,000

Real estate spread. Contributed

It has the perfect balance of coastal and acreage living with 2ha of beautifully landscaped gardens featuring a lagoon.

Enjoy the coast with the beach just minutes away.

What's it got?

Three large bedrooms

Master bedroom with spa bath ensuite, walk-in ward- robe, views of lagoon

Spacious lounge room with wood fire heater

Four car garage

Bali hut and gazebo

2 Colonel Ross Ct, Craignish

SOLD FOR: $795,000

Real estate spread. Contributed

It's rare for a property like this to present itself on the market which is why it was snapped up so quickly. The property is positioned to capture the uninterrupted views from The Hummock, Bundaberg to Fraser Island.

What's it got?

Four bedrooms, main has ensuite and walk-in robe

Caravan shed

Two separate living areas

Kitchen with plenty of storage and bench space

Study/office or potential fifth bedroom

61-65 Vine Forest Dr, Dundowran Beach

SOLD FOR: $790,000

Real estate spread. Contributed

Positioned on one of Dundowran Beach's pristine fresh water lagoons, a private sandy beach is only a short walk away. There's a feeling of tranquillity with water views from inside the home.

What's it got?

Main bedroom with ensuite featuring a one-of-a-kind marble feature wall and a full size spa bath with lagoon vista

Open plan living complimented by a formal lounge and media room

Modern spacious kitchen

Custom made pool

High and pitched ceilings

138 Burrum St, Burrum Heads

SOLD FOR: $790,000

Real estate spread. Contributed

The beach is just a short walk away from this stunning home in Burrum Heads. Complete with a spacious kitchen and modern features, it's easy to forget about the real world.

What's it got?