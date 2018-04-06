Eight ways to cure your boredom this weekend

The animals of the Hudsons Circus are enjoying their seaside time, at Hervey Bay's Seafront Oval. Llamas nad camels are part the show stoppers.

SATURDAY

Pier Park markets

WHEN:

From 7am to 1pm.

WHERE:

Beside Urangan Pier, Pier St, Urangan.

WHAT:

The Pier Park Community Markets have fresh produce, arts and crafts, leather goods, local wood carvings, furniture, clothing, jewellery and more.

MORE INFO:

Email pierparkcommunitymarkets inc@gmail.com.

Burrum Heads market

WHEN:From 7am to 11am.

WHERE: Burrum Heads Community Hall, cnr Burrum Heads Rd and Howard St, Burrum Heads.

WHAT: Hand crafted items from locals, fruit and vegetables, a barbecue held by the SES, coffee and cakes will be available.

MORE INFO: Contact Nev on 41295948.

Walking tour

WHEN: Tour departs 9am.

WHERE: City Hall, 388 Kent St, Maryborough.

WHAT: Take a guided walking tour of the city with one of the local guides. Dressed in period costume, the guides will help you discover Maryborough's colourful past and take you back in time when Maryborough was a thriving port.

COST: Free.

MORE INFO: Call 1800214789.

Beachside markets

WHEN: From 8am to 1pm.

WHERE: Opposite Torquay Post Office, 414 Charlton Esplanade, Torquay.

WHAT: Fresh seasonal produce, handmade items, original giftware and entertainment.

The animals of the Hudsons Circus are enjoying their seaside time, at Hervey Bay's Seafront Oval. Dundee and Baby Buff have been treated to ocean swims with their trainers Rob and Belinda Joyes. Valerie Horton

Photography workshop

WHEN: From 10am to 2pm.

WHERE: Hervey Bay Regional Gallery on 166 Maryborough Rd, Pialba.

WHAT: Learn how to control your digital SLR on manual mode and create stunning photographs.

COST: $50.

BOOKINGS: Email ellenfoulds@elfotographyherveybay.com.au.

SUNDAY

Koala markets

WHEN: 6am to noon.

WHERE: 9-11 Kruger Ct, Urangan.

WHAT: Check out a number of goods including trash and treasure, arts and crafts, cakes and jams at the popular markets.

MORE INFO: Call 0412689864 or email koalamarkets@yahoo.com.au.

Sunday in the park

WHEN: From 9am.

WHERE: Queens Park, Sussex St, Maryborough.

WHAT: Enjoy a wonderful Sunday morning of steam train rides and brass bands held in Maryborough's stunning Queens Park.

ALL WEEKEND

Hudsons Circus

WHEN: From 11am.

WHERE: Seafront Oval, Pialba.

WHAT: Be amazed by incredible acts including trapeze and gawk over the stunning animals which you won't see very often. Be quick, they're here one more week.

COST: From $15 to $57 per person.

MORE INFO: hudsonscircus.com.au.