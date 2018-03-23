Eight ways to keep entertained this weekend

HONOUR: Former face of Relay for Life in Hervey Bay Aiden Kurikka participated in the Queen's Baton Relay in Armidale.

SATURDAY

Torquay beach side markets

WHEN: 8am to 1pm.

WHERE: 414 Charlton Esplanade, Torquay opposite Torquay post office.

WHAT: You can find fresh season produce, handmade items, original giftware and plenty of fun entertainment.

Bauple markets

WHEN: 7am to noon.

WHERE: Bauple Band Hall, Band Hall Rd, Bauple.

WHAT: Grab a bargain, plants, fresh bread, fresh vegetables or breakfast at the barbecue hut.

Devonshire tea, coffee and cakes are available in the hall.

MORE INFO: Call 49783584.

SUNDAY

Queen's Baton Relay community celebrations, Hervey Bay

WHEN: From 1pm to 3pm.

WHERE: Seafront Oval, Pialba.

WHAT: Celebrate as the Queen's Baton passes through Hervey Bay in the lead up to the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Keri McInerney will be one of Hervey Bay's Queen's baton bearer for the Commonwealth Games. Valerie Horton

Queen's Baton Relay community celebrations, Maryborough

WHEN: 3pm to 5.30pm.

WHERE: Queen's Park, Maryborough.

WHAT: The Queen's baton will pass through Maryborough in the afternoon and the community is encouraged to come along and celebrate.

Pugs get together

WHEN: From 9am.

WHERE: Scarness foreshore, Hervey Bay.

WHAT: Calling all Fraser Coast pugs and their families for this adorable event.

The pug parade will begin opposite the Beach House Hotel and will continue along the esplanade followed by a morning tea picnic.

Please bring a plate to share. You're welcome to fancy dress your pug/s to add to the fun.

A $2 donation will be collected with all proceeds going directly to PUGS SOS, which is a national pug rescue charity. All pugs must be vaccinated, wormed and on a leash.

Don't miss the pug parade this Sunday. MaxPixel's contributors

Cruise to new artificial reef

WHEN: 8.30am to 12.30pm.

WHERE: Hervey Bay Boat Club, Urangan Harbour.

WHAT: Check out the new Hardie Artifical Reef and popular local fishing spots with The Boat Club Fishing Club on the annual familiarisation cruise of Hervey Bay and Sandy Strait aboard the MV Amaroo.

MORE INFO: George Duck on 0407 663 578.

BOOKINGS: 41289643.

COST: $45 per person including morning tea.

Maryborough car boot sale

WHEN: 6.30am to 11am.

WHERE: Maryborough Showgrounds and Equestrian Park.

WHAT: Come and bring all your things from home you don't want and sell them to the public.

Food vendors available, plenty of parking and there's no need to book.

There is a $1 entry fee for buyers which covers insurance, ground hire and staff.

Koala markets

WHEN: 6am to noon.

WHERE: 9-11 Kruger Ct, Urangan.

WHAT: Items on offer include trash and treasure, arts and crafts, cakes and jams.

MORE INFO: Call 4128 9305 or you can email koalamarkets@yahoo.com.au.