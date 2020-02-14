Eight ways to take the bite away from mosquitoes

Biosecurity officers with the Fraser Coast Regional Council treat a mosquito breeding area after the heavy rains in February 2020. PHOTO: Supplied.

THE recent heavy rains have helped replenish water resources on the Fraser Coast and have thrown a much-needed lifeline to local farmers who just weeks ago were praying for an end to the extreme dry spell.

The downpours come after months of dry conditions, which resulted in the implementation of water restrictions and the Fraser Coast Regional Council being drought-declared in December.

The downpours have also seen large pools of water form roadside and in open areas, while containers and other items discarded in yards could be collecting water.

In short, mosquito paradise.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council said its biosecurity teams have been instructed to monitor mosquito-breeding areas.

Deputy mayor Darren Everard said officers would treat the most-prolific breeding areas to control the pesky biters.

Cr Everard said residents can also play their part by emptying buckets and other containers where water can collect around homes.

“They will even breed in water collected in upturned palm fronds,” Cr Everard said.

“Mosquitoes can fly up to 1km a night; but if they’re breeding in saucers under your pot plants on your patio they don’t have too far to fly to bite you,” he said.

Below are eight tips from council to avoid mosquitoes after the big wet:

1. Avoid going outside when mosquitoes are most active, from late afternoon until two or three hours after dusk and in the early morning just before and after sunrise.

2. If you are going outside during these times, wear loose clothing and cover up as much exposed skin as possible.

3. Use an insect repellent that is safe for you and your family.

4. Screen all doors and windows at your home to prevent insects from getting inside.

5. Empty all flower vases, pot plants and other containers that hold water at least once a week. Wipe the inside of the containers to remove mosquito eggs and dispose of the cloth in a bin.

6. Get rid of all tins, jars, tyres and other rubbish in your yard that might hold water.

7. Empty wading pools after use and wipe with a cloth to remove mosquito eggs.

8. Keep roof guttering in good condition and remove leaves regularly. This will prevent water from pooling. Prune trees and bushes to prevent leaves and debris from blocking the guttering.

Meanwhile, the sound of lawnmowers and whipper snippers being kickstarted and the smell of freshly cut grass are also beginning to take over at parks, verges and other public spaces on the Fraser Coast.

Every mower and grass-cutting team available to the council has been dispatched following the rains.

Cr Everard said the grass has bounced back as a result of the big wet.

“It is obviously great growing weather, so our Parks and Gardens teams are very busy,” he said.