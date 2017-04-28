Eight-year stint sees Allikats owners pass the reins

Andrew Duggan co owner of Allikats, has put the business on the market after eight years in operation.

EIGHT years in the business, and Allikats owners Andrew and Alli Duggan reckon it's time for a breather.

The pair have put their Maryborough-based Allikats on Kent store on the market, with the Allikats brand also going to a successful buyer.

Mr Duggan said it wasn't the end of their business venture, with the pair still operating out of Hervey Bay, but said they wanted to spend more time with their children on holiday.

"It's been eight years, and we want a holiday with our three kids,” he said.

"We're not leaving the region, just taking a breather and coming back to tighten our focus on the business.

"We're hoping to continue our business partnerships with our clients.”

Mr Duggan said there was "lots of stuff happening” with the wholesale and branding side of the business, which the pair would focus on when they returned from holiday.

"We're focusing on the wholesale side of the business, especially with nitro coffee and cold brew,” he said.

"There's no fears at all; we know exactly what we're doing.”

Andrew took to Facebook on Thursday to announce their sudden departure.

"After eight years working in a fantastic community full of wonderful people and growing our little business into something special, we have decided to pass on the reins to someone else,” the post read.