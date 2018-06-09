Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maryborough Dance Eisteddfod - Tessa Warry and 9 yr old daughter Camryn.
Maryborough Dance Eisteddfod - Tessa Warry and 9 yr old daughter Camryn. Alistair Brightman
News

EISTEDDFOD: Camryn was born to dance

Carlie Walker
by
9th Jun 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN THE corner is an arsenal of extreme hold hair spray, make-up, dance shoes, bobby pins and costumes.

It's contained within a bag so big 9-year-old Camryn Warry could fit in it if she wanted to.

There's even a chair in there in case anyone needs one.

Visiting from Gympie for the Maryborough Eisteddfod, Camryn and her mum are loving every minute of it.

Obsessed with dancing since she was a toddler, Camryn would beg her mum, Tessa, for lessons from the time she could talk.

At two and a half she got her wish, but had to dance alongside other children because there was no other children as young as her.

"She's never stopped and never once complained," Tessa said.

Preparing for a performance can take hours.

First a shower, getting her hair cleanly washed and then up to an hour and a half of hair and makeup.

Then, Camryn makes sure her tights, shoes and costumes are just right before she takes to the stage.

When she first started dancing competitively, back when she was six, Camryn remembers feeling "really scared".

Now a polished performer, she feels only excitement when she dances.

Tessa admits it's an expensive hobby.

The family spends about $1000 a year on costumes for Camryn.

But she says seeing the joy it brings her daughter makes it all worthwhile.

"It's a lot but well worth it," she said.

Camryn has given two solo performances so far and will give two more as part of a group.

The dance portion of the annual Eisteddfod will finish on Sunday.
 

Related Items

dance maryborough maryborough eisteddfod
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Kittens 'dumped' daily on Coast

    premium_icon Kittens 'dumped' daily on Coast

    News They visited Beelbi Creek for a day of crabbing but ended up rescuing three abandoned kittens instead

    OPINION: Too many cats being abandoned

    premium_icon OPINION: Too many cats being abandoned

    Opinion So many people would adopt them in a heart beat

    Pregnant Bay mum found with marijuana

    Pregnant Bay mum found with marijuana

    Crime She appeared in local court.

    In court for keeping stranger's phone 17 years ago

    premium_icon In court for keeping stranger's phone 17 years ago

    Crime The Fraser Coast man has kept out of trouble since.

    Local Partners