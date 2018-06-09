EISTEDDFOD: Camryn was born to dance

IN THE corner is an arsenal of extreme hold hair spray, make-up, dance shoes, bobby pins and costumes.



It's contained within a bag so big 9-year-old Camryn Warry could fit in it if she wanted to.



There's even a chair in there in case anyone needs one.



Visiting from Gympie for the Maryborough Eisteddfod, Camryn and her mum are loving every minute of it.



Obsessed with dancing since she was a toddler, Camryn would beg her mum, Tessa, for lessons from the time she could talk.



At two and a half she got her wish, but had to dance alongside other children because there was no other children as young as her.



"She's never stopped and never once complained," Tessa said.



Preparing for a performance can take hours.



First a shower, getting her hair cleanly washed and then up to an hour and a half of hair and makeup.



Then, Camryn makes sure her tights, shoes and costumes are just right before she takes to the stage.



When she first started dancing competitively, back when she was six, Camryn remembers feeling "really scared".



Now a polished performer, she feels only excitement when she dances.



Tessa admits it's an expensive hobby.



The family spends about $1000 a year on costumes for Camryn.



But she says seeing the joy it brings her daughter makes it all worthwhile.



"It's a lot but well worth it," she said.



Camryn has given two solo performances so far and will give two more as part of a group.



The dance portion of the annual Eisteddfod will finish on Sunday.

