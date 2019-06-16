EISTEDDFOD GALLERY: Dancers don't miss a beat in day six

RUNNING THE SHOW: Dance convener Danielle Michel and her daughter, backstage manager, 15-year-old Seattle at the Maryborough Dance Eisteddfod.

YOUNG performers stretch in the shadows while others playfully dance to the current performance's songs while hidden in the wings of the Brolga Theatre.

At the 1.30pm session on the sixth day of this year's Maryborough Dance Eisteddfod, 15-year-old Seattle Michel is showing no signs of weariness.

The former Sparks Dance Studio dancer turned backstage manager uses her headset radio to signal the next studio's troupe of dancers to get ready in the corridor next to the stage.

After injuring her ankle and taking a break from dance, Seattle found a way to still be involved with what she loves.

"I definitely see a different side to the eisteddfod being backstage," she said.

"A highlight would definitely be watching the 19 performers in my age group for their solo jazz routines."

Dance convener Danielle Michel described a whirlwind preparation for the event, with 10 months-worth of work being done in half the time after a late takeover as organiser and a mostly new committee.

"I've been watching these kids grow from performing at the age of three right up until they are seniors now," she said.

"The highlight for me has been watching people do their first performances, or first solos. We even had a local lady, Jenaea Conjor, do her first solo and win her hip hop section on Wednesday night.

"We have had kids who suffer from muscular problems and even blind students performing. It is great to know that they have been embraced by the dance schools.

"I want to thank all the volunteers - everyone has been amazing and helpful and I couldn't have run the show without them."