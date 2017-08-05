Eisteddfod patron: 'You don't lose the love of being involved'

Robin Hinricks with some of the music she performed in her eisteddfod days.

SINCE she first graced the stage in 1957, Robin Hinricks can only marvel at how the Maryborough Eisteddfod has changed over its 60-year history.

With thousands expected to attend the heritage city's performance extravaganza, the patron of the Eisteddfod said there had been huge changes over its lifetime.

Ms Hinricks said the biggest change was seeing the numbers, recalling her first performance in 1957 among about 300 other competitors.

She even retained the sheet music she performed.

"It was totally different back then... life revolved around music in my family,” she said.

"Last year alone there were 1500 competitors, so it's increased almost five times in size.

"I don't think you ever lose the love of being involved in music or performing arts, it stays with you forever.”

She said the first official eisteddfod was held in 1903, when Maryborough was becoming known as the "mecca of music.”

But even with the advances in technology, she said the traditional aspects still lingered.

"There's still hours of preparation involved in the running, and making sure the kids are still practising hard,” Ms Hinricks said.

"You'll find most performers that are either recording or performing on stage had a base somewhere, either with solos or choirs.

Ms Hinricks left the region during the 1960s but retained her involvement in eisteddfods around the country.

She returned to Maryborough in 2008 and was asked to become the patron of the annual event in 2015.

Ms Hinricks said she was looking forward to seeing the calibre of competitors, given the changes in musical performance over the event's history.

"I'm sure it will be brilliant; the eisteddfod is a marvellous institution,” she said.

Performances will be held at the Brolga Theatre from 8am today.