Eisteddfod proves Maryborough's got talent

Maryborough Eisteddfod - At eight years old, Monique Bailey is and old hand at eisteddfods; having first entered at just four years old.

MONIQUE Bailey got her first taste of the performing arts when she was only four.

Now eight years old, her love of the stage has grown to the point that she is featuring in 16 sections of the Maryborough Eisteddfod, covering vocal, drama, instrumental and choir performances.

Monique is just one of hundreds participanting in this year's eisteddfod, at the Brolga Theatre.

Mum Charmaine got to watch her daughter with stars in her eyes on Sunday.

"It's a major proud mum moment; her love of eisteddfods has grown to the point she wants to do more each year,” Ms Bailey said.

"She's definitely got the performing side of the family.”

Ms Bailey said it was encouraging to see so many performers this year, saying there was "a lot of talent with some of the students across the Fraser Coast.”

The Maryborough Eisteddfod is at the Brolga Theatre until this Saturday, with performances starting from 8am.