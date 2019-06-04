EISTEDDFOD SNEAK PEEK: Dancers set to shine in M'boro

DANCERS READY: Caitlin Stoneley and Kayla Hays (Pamela Marshall), Cailee Steen (League) and Ayisha Walker (Hervey Bay Dance School) with (front) Shayla Blenheim (Sparks) will all be competing in the Maryborough Dance Eisteddfod next week.

AS A dance mum, Danielle Michel is amazed at the level of talent the region's young dancers have to offer.

The Fraser Coast woman, who is taking the reins of this year's Maryborough Dance Eisteddfod, said there were up to 200 solo entries in this year's competition - the most any committee has ever seen in the event's history.

Thousands of young dancers from all over the state will descend upon the Brolga Theatre from next Tuesday to compete.

It's a big task for Ms Michel in her first year of organising the event along with a brand new committee.

"We've been a bit snowed under but we've had an amazing amount of volunteers come through this year,” Ms Michel said.

"I've been involved in dance all my childhood, as well as my daughter's (involvement) with dancing, so I was kind of familiar with the eisteddfod idea, but I had no idea the amount of work and the hours that would go into it.”

The annual Maryborough Dance Eisteddfod has become the Fraser Coast's leading dance event and continues to attract talented performers from all over the state.

Preview for Maryborough Dance Eisteddfod - (L) Caitlin Stoneley (Pamela Marshall), Cailee Steen (League), Shayla Blenheim (Sparks), Kayla Hays (Pamela Marshall) and Ayisha Walker (Hervey Bay Dance School). Alistair Brightman

About 12 dance studios from the Fraser Coast will be represented in this year's event.

There will be about 10 full hours of performances during the eisteddfod's seven-day run.

Ms Michel said there would be some "big names” from the dance world in attendance, but the majority of entrants would be local.

"The talent coming through is amazing, we've got so many names that are competing in the south-east and are definitely placing and shining through,” Ms Michel said.

"Our 11 and 12-year-old age groups are definitely our biggest, with up to 30 competitors in a section.

"But our 15-and-over groups are looking really strong.”

The Maryborough Dance Eisteddfod runs from June 11-16 at the Brolga Theatre in Maryborough.

For programs and event details, visit maryborougheisteddfod.com.