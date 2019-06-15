Menu
Maryborough Dance Eisteddfod - Day 4 morning session - 12 Years Classical Ballet Solo - waiting for the judges decision.
Maryborough Dance Eisteddfod - Day 4 morning session - 12 Years Classical Ballet Solo - waiting for the judges decision.

EISTEDDFOD: Soloists shine in the spotlight on Day 4

Blake Antrobus
15th Jun 2019 12:00 AM
GLAMMED up in her stellar tutu, Coco Suosaari blew the judges away when she took the stage at the Maryborough Dance Eisteddfod.

Now in its sixth day, dance convener Danielle Michel said the talent in yesterday's 11-12 Years section was some of the best she had seen in the competition so far.

Group performances will dominate today's schedule at the Brolga Theatre as dancers from as young as under six to over 16 take to the stage.

Ms Michel said every single age group had blown the judges away.

"We have a lot of talent coming through, despite it being a competition everyone is so friendly," Ms Michel said.

"Yesterday was definitely our biggest, we had up to 20 sitting in a section."

Ms Michel said the weekend performances were sure to create a lot of fun and variety for visiting crowds.

Performances start at the Brolga Theatre from 8.30am and you are welcome to watch.
 

