EISTEDDFOD: Sparks dancers dazzle on stage

The junior crew from Sparks Dance Centre were proud of their win in the junior jazz section.

The junior crew from Sparks Dance Centre were proud of their win in the junior jazz section. contributed

FOR 12 hours a day over six days, dancers came from all over the state to compete in the Fraser Coast's biggest performing arts competition - including students from Sparks Dance Centre.

A total of 712 soloists and 273 groups competed over the six days of the Maryborough eisteddfod, with Hervey Bay's Sparks DC receiving the highest overall scoring group for both the Junior and Senior Jazz sections.

"Our dancers gave their best and I am privileged to work with so many beautiful young children every day," centre director Tina Sparks said.

"Our sparkling performers learnt so much about their own development and stage craft and got the icing on the cake too.

"It won't always go like that but if you give then I believe you will always win in a way that will make you grow."

CHANCE TO DANCE: The senior jazz section of the Maryborough Eisteddfod was won by Sparks Dance Centre students. contributed

Due to the huge amount of entries, the dance section was separated from the Maryborough Eisteddfod in 2016 and originally went for just two days.

Maryborough Eisteddfod dance convenor Danielle Michel said they received great feedback on social media about this year's eisteddfod.

"We had an amazing team of volunteers from 15 years to our patrons who have been at the eisteddfods for 25 years," she said.

"And the numbers exceeded expectations."

This year's adjudicator was former Australian Ballet Company soloist Josef Brown.