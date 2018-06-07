Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maryborough Eisteddfod dance programme - 12 years & under novelty/cabaret singing optional solo - Laila Saunderson.
Maryborough Eisteddfod dance programme - 12 years & under novelty/cabaret singing optional solo - Laila Saunderson. Alistair Brightman
News

EISTEDDFOD: Young dancers having a ball at Maryborough event

Carlie Walker
by
7th Jun 2018 7:30 PM

SHE'S been dancing since she was three, but Isabella Kanofski still gets butterflies in her stomach before she takes to the stage.

Now 11, the Gympie performer is in Maryborough for the city's annual Eisteddfod.

Yesterday, she was getting ready to perform a tap solo.

She's also taking part in two group performances, in jazz and contemporary dance.

Isabella couldn't decide if she was more nervous or excited ahead of her performance yesterday.

"A bit of both," she said.

Dance teacher Leaha Hosking said it was wonderful to see hundreds of young performers enjoying themselves at the major dance event, which is being held at the Brolga Theatre.

Photos
View Gallery



"Some of these kids are amazing," she said.

"It's amazing what they can do at a young age, they are very inspirational."

From tap to ballet, jazz and contemporary dance, there were talented performers across all categories.

"They all love getting out there, dressing up, putting on the make up and getting out on stage," Ms Hosking said.

The dance portion of the Eisteddfod will continue until June 10.

Photos
View Gallery



The rest of the disciplines for the Maryborough Eisteddfod will be held from August 5 to 11.

Tickets can be purchased at the theatre.
 

Related Items

fcevent maryborough maryborough eisteddfod
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Former mayor awaits trial for criminal charges

    premium_icon Former mayor awaits trial for criminal charges

    Crime Mr Loft’s lawyer appeared on his client’s behalf in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court by phone on Thursday.

    BREAKING: Date set for Division 10 by-election

    premium_icon BREAKING: Date set for Division 10 by-election

    Council News Division 10 residents are going back to the polls

    Rampage victims speak out

    premium_icon Rampage victims speak out

    News Three teens have been charged after a night of a thefts and violence

    MASSIVE GALLERY: Buzzing with energy at Eisteddfod

    premium_icon MASSIVE GALLERY: Buzzing with energy at Eisteddfod

    News At just three, Annie Ventour already knows dancing is for her

    Local Partners