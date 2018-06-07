EISTEDDFOD: Young dancers having a ball at Maryborough event

SHE'S been dancing since she was three, but Isabella Kanofski still gets butterflies in her stomach before she takes to the stage.



Now 11, the Gympie performer is in Maryborough for the city's annual Eisteddfod.



Yesterday, she was getting ready to perform a tap solo.



She's also taking part in two group performances, in jazz and contemporary dance.



Isabella couldn't decide if she was more nervous or excited ahead of her performance yesterday.



"A bit of both," she said.



Dance teacher Leaha Hosking said it was wonderful to see hundreds of young performers enjoying themselves at the major dance event, which is being held at the Brolga Theatre.





"Some of these kids are amazing," she said.



"It's amazing what they can do at a young age, they are very inspirational."



From tap to ballet, jazz and contemporary dance, there were talented performers across all categories.



"They all love getting out there, dressing up, putting on the make up and getting out on stage," Ms Hosking said.



The dance portion of the Eisteddfod will continue until June 10.





The rest of the disciplines for the Maryborough Eisteddfod will be held from August 5 to 11.



Tickets can be purchased at the theatre.

