Ekka bears fruit for Fraser Coast grower

John Pool and Chloe Oakes show off some of their Fraser Coast lychee products at the 2018 Ekka in Brisbane. Sherele Moody

FRASER Coast lychee grower John Pool and store assistant Chloe Oakes are teaching Ekka patrons about the region over a tipple or two of wine and liqueur made from the small fruit.

With a stall in the main food pavilion, John and his selection of drinks have been a mainstay of the Ekka for about five years.

"It's a great way of promoting our products and the region," John said.

"We've been growing lychees for over 20 years and we have been on the coast for about 12 years.

"IN 2010, we won our first awards for our liqueurs and we have grown from there."

Using a special machine to peel and de-seed the fruit, John said turning the fruit into liquid consumables took significant effort.

"Our production season is over the Christmas period from late December to February," he said.

About 50 tonnes of the fruit is sent to market And the remaining 10 tonnes is processed for the bottles of alcohol.

Last year, there was barely a crop because of unseasonable weather but John expects his crop to reach its full potential this year.

"Last year we had a very warm winter so the cold weather was not there to initiate the flowering," John said.

"This year, we have had some cold temperatures and the trees look like they are going to flower as normal." - NewsRegional