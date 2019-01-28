Olé: How to make the Australia Day Tim Tam margarita
THIS could be Australia Day in a glass.
El Camino Cantina at King St, Bowen Hills, has blended flavours - and cultures - to create an Australia Day taste sensation: The Tim Tam Margarita
"Just like El Camino Cantina's margaritas, Tim Tams have a cult following, so combining the two was an obvious choice for Australia Day," General Manager Krystina Tagg said.
"The limited-edition Tim Tam-rita is a fun and quirky addition to the menu.
"This one-of-a-kind rita has hints of vanilla, caramel and an unlikely suspect, apple juice.
"Topped with a caramel Tim Tam, it's a fantastic fusion of Tex-Mex and Australian flavour combinations and worth popping in to El Camino Cantina in Bowen Hills to try."
It's $15 for the 15oz and $19 for the 24oz, only available on Friday, 25 January to Monday, 28 January.
EL CAMINO CANTINA'S TIM TAM MARGARITA
INGREDIENTS:
■ 30ml Jose Cuervo tequila
■ 15ml Galliano vanilla liqueur
■ 30ml Monin caramel syrup
■ 30ml apple juice
■ 15ml lemon juice
■ Ice
■ Caramel Tim Tam
METHOD:
1. Place ingredients in a blender with a large handful of ice.
2. Blend for 30 seconds until ingredients are combined.
3. Pour into a margarita glass and serve with a caramel Tim Tam biscuit.
Visit: elcaminocantina.com.au