El Nino likely with warm dry weather ahead on Fraser Coast

THE effects of El Nino could mean more dry and warm days ahead for the Fraser Coast.

Bureau of Meteorology Senior Climate Liaison Officer Dr Jeff Sabburg said March is set to be a warm month as we head into Autumn with five out of eight models suggesting we'll be in El Nino by July.

Dr Sabburg said the underlying warming trend of climate change was a contributing factor to the warm weather experienced in recent weeks.

"A high pressure ridge in the middle part of the atmosphere has occurred contributing to the heatwave conditions," he said.

This BOM table shows the number of dry days in February over the years. Bureau of Meteorology

Rainfall is expected to be lower than average across the state in March.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology the median rainfall for Hervey Bay from March to May is 326mm.

Dr Sabburg said we could expect a 69% chance of getting at least 250mm over that period.

Comparing February rainfall in Maryborough. Bureau of Meteorology

In Maryborough the median is 283mm and in 2017 there is a 75% chance of at least 200mm of rain.

Fraser Coast can expect above average temperatures leading into Autumn.

The Fraser Coast could have the driest February on record unless there is significant rainfall in the next five days.

A 34-year record could be broken next week if the region doesn't see significant rainfall.

It comes after a record dry January for Maryborough.

What causes an El Niño?

According to the Bureau of Meteorology an El Niño occurs when sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean become substantially warmer than average, and this causes a shift in atmospheric circulation.

Reduced rainfall

The shift in rainfall away from the western pacific, associated with El Niño, results in reduced rainfall through winter-spring, particularly across the eastern and northern parts of the continent.