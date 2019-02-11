ELDER ABUSE: Father, 70, violently attacked by son

HE WAS punched, kicked and threatened by his own son.

But Shannon Jai Shakespeare's father says he still loves him - despite being left scarred both on the inside and outside.

The distressing case of elder abuse was heard in Maryborough Magistrates Court after Shakespeare pleaded guilty to assaulting his 70-year-old father.

Police prosecutor Kathryn Stagoll told the court of an unprovoked attack inside Shakespeare's home in Tinana which originated with the 31-year-old making threats to kill.

Shakespeare then punched his father in the face before jumping on top of a chair to kick him.

As the injured victim attempted to escape, Shakespeare relentlessly attempted to block his path, even chasing him outside, while saying "you're not going anywhere.”

The father, who the court heard has suffered three strokes and a heart attack, sustained a cut on the inside of his mouth from the attack.

Shakespeare was arrested shortly after the September 25 incident.

Defence lawyer Travis George said Shakespeare's dad had regularly visited Shakespeare in jail since then and was "100 per cent supportive.”

"He and his son need each other, despite the volatile situation,” Mr George said.

"(Shakespeare) recognises he has anger issues.”

The victim was present at the court sentencing, at which Shakespeare appeared by a video link from custody.

Magistrate Terry Duroux condemned the naughty son, who the court heard was a father himself.

"Leave your father alone,” Mr Duroux said.

"Your dad is an amazing person, he's standing by you.

"If I was him, I would have walked out a long, long time ago.

"Show him the same respect that he's showing you.”

Shakespeare, a painter, was sentenced to 12-months imprisonment. He has been released on parole.

The court heard that Shakespeare has a SPER debt of $11,000.