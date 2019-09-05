Menu
Marcus Elder, MAIN IMAGE: RECOGNITION: Marcus Elder with squad members Zaniel Cooke, left, Keira Stephens, Xavier Metcalfe, Alana and Alix Woods and Amy Daddow.
Swimming

Elder setting the standards for young swimmers

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
5th Sep 2019 9:03 AM
SWIMMING: Behind every great athlete stands a good coach.

The Fraser Coast is blessed to have many outstanding coaches, including swimming coach Marcus Elder.

Elder was recently recognised at the Queensland short course championships for his contribution to the career of Australian Dolphins Swim Team representative Keira Stephens.

Stephens is currently travelling to London to compete in the World Para Swimming Championships.

Elder was at the championships attending to seven of his swimmers who were competing in the swim meet.

Swimmers included Amy Daddow, Xavier Metcalfe, Alana and Alix Wood, Zachary Cook, Zaniel Cooke and Keira Stephens.

Alix Wood, who continues to improve her swim times, credits Elder for her swimming development.

"He is tough but fair and he has helped me heaps,” she said.

Zaniel Cooke believes he knows how to get the best out of his swimmers.

"He is a good coach, we can have a small laugh but it is also business,” Cooke said.

Elder is privileged to receive the award from Swimming Australia.

"It is nice to be recognised and it is a privilege to have one of your swimmers on the national team,” Elder said.

He believes it proves that he is on the right track in guiding his young swimmers forward.

The award did not stop Elder from the task at hand at the short course championships.

He was on hand as his swimmers continued to develop with personal best times and podiums from the meet.




