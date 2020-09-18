Menu
Authorities are carrying out an extensive air and sea search for a woman missing on Fraser Island.
Elderly bushwalker missing on Fraser Island

by Elise Williams
18th Sep 2020 10:12 AM
An extensive air and sea search for a missing woman aged in her 70s has this morning resumed at first light, after authorities were notified the woman had been separated from her walking group late on Thursday afternoon.

The 73-year-old woman, who was with an experienced group of bushwalkers, was reported missing from the Fraser Island Great Walk after she became separated from the others.

According to police, the woman has previous trail walking experience and has no prior medical history.

This morning, police along with several other emergency agencies are searching the air, water and land to locate the woman.

Three rangers from the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service are also assisting with the search in a region known as Valley of the Giants.

Police said the woman had sufficient clothing and food with her at the time of her disappearance.

The woman went missing just hours after a fisherman was attacked by a shark off the island.

It is understood the man was on a fishing vessel 35km off the eastern side of Fraser about 3.35pm on Thursday, when he caught what is believed to have been a whitetip shark.

The man told rescuers he was attempting to unhook the animal from his fishing line when it attacked his arm.

He sustained significant hand injuries and was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

Sunshine Coast spear fisherman Matthew Tratt was killed in a shark attack off Fraser Island in July.

 

Originally published as Elderly bushwalker missing on Fraser Island

