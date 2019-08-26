Elderly couple die after car crash, man charged

A man using an international driver's licence has been charged with a string of offences following a crash that claimed the life of an elderly couple, married for more than 50 years, in Sydney's west.

Emergency services were called to Crawford Rd, Doonside, about 10pm on Saturday after a Nissan Pulsar and a Toyota Hilux ute collided at the intersection of Coveny St.

Carmen and Frank Sant died as a result of the crash. Picture: Instagram

Ute passenger Carmen Sant, 81, died at the scene, while her 83-year-old husband Frank Sant, who was driving, was critically injured.

He was taken to Westmead Hospital for treatment and died there on Sunday afternoon, with family members by his bedside.

The elderly couple were five minutes from their home when the accident happened.

CCTV footage show their car being rammed at an intersection before smashing into a metal fence.

Mr Sant was trapped in the car and had to be cut out of the vehicle by emergency workers.

Mr and Mrs Sant, who had been married for more than 50 years, were described by neighbours as beautiful couple.

"I'm very sad to hear the bad news, they have been wonderful people," neighbour Doreen McCleery said.

The 22-year-old male driver of the Pulsar, Harjinder Singh, sat at the side of the road with his head in his hands after the crash.

Singh, a delivery driver from Blacktown, was arrested at the scene before being taken to Westmead Hospital, where he underwent mandatory drug and alcohol testing.

On release from hospital, he was taken to Blacktown Police Station and charged with two counts of dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning death, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, and not give way to vehicle.

Singh, an Indian national with an international driver's licence, was refused bail and is due to appear at Blacktown Local Court on Monday.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash are being led by the Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit.