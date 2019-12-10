Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Buderim's Harry Simpson, 83, had a beer bottle thrown at him by a passing motorist in a shocking incident on Karrawatha Drive.
Buderim's Harry Simpson, 83, had a beer bottle thrown at him by a passing motorist in a shocking incident on Karrawatha Drive.
Crime

Elderly cyclist disgusted after beer bottle attack

Matty Holdsworth
10th Dec 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ELDERLY cyclist has been a victim of a "blatant" attack after a beer bottle was thrown at him by a passing motorist.

Buderim's Harry Simpson, 83, was riding along Karrawatha Drive on Wednesday morning last week, when the "bottle green-coloured" object flew past him and "exploded" in front of his path.

Mr Simpson, who still rides more than 100kms per week, said had he been going slightly faster, he would have been struck.

"If I was going any faster I would have copped it, it's terrible," Mr Simpson said.

"The bottle didn't knock me off my bike but I had to slow down considerably.

"I tried to look up to catch the numberplate but the car was gone."

Mr Simpson said gutters were littered with broken glass aimed at puncturing tyres, part of a wider problem.

He said the treatment of cyclists on the Sunshine Coast overall was not improving.

"A lot of the time motorists are shocking, and this was blatant," he said.

"Look at how much broken glass is in the gutters. Every time it costs us another $10 to fix the tyre.

"This behaviour is not uncommon and is on the increase. Who are these people who behave as idiots?"

More Stories

bicycle queensland buderim cycling queensland sunshine coast roads
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What you need to know about new water restrictions

        premium_icon What you need to know about new water restrictions

        News ‘The Fraser Coast region has only received a fraction of our annual rainfall’

        Give a gift to those in need

        Give a gift to those in need

        News Gifts donated to this year’s Hervey Bay Independent and Fraser Coast...

        EXHIBITION: Tiny paintings make big-hearted gifts

        premium_icon EXHIBITION: Tiny paintings make big-hearted gifts

        News The Miniature and Small Paintings exhibition is on show now.

        BREAKING: Fraser Coast has been drought-declared

        premium_icon BREAKING: Fraser Coast has been drought-declared

        Breaking The Fraser Coast is now one of eight council areas set to become officially...