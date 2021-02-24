Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

Elderly given COVID vaccine overdoses at Qld nursing home

by Cormac Pearson, Janelle Miles
24th Feb 2021 8:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Two elderly people have been given four times the standard dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a nursing home in Brisbane's north.

An 88-year-old man and a 94-year-old woman at the Holy Spirit Nursing Home, Carseldine, in Brisbane received four times the amount they were supposed to.

It's understood the doctor contracted by the Federal Government used the entire vial of the Pfizer vaccine.

"A doctor gave an incorrect dose to two patients yesterday," Health Minister Greg Hunt said.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt. Picture: Mark Evans
Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt. Picture: Mark Evans

"I think it's very important that we're upfront.

"Both patients are being monitored and... are showing no signs at all of an adverse reaction."

It comes three days into the vaccine rollout in Queensland.

A standard dosage is 0.3mL and there are up to six doses in every vial.

Comment has been sought by the Federal Government.

Originally published as Elderly given COVID vaccine overdoses at Brisbane nursing home

More Stories

coronavirus covid vaccine editors picks elderly pfizer vaccine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Beloved son took final breath in mother’s arms

        Premium Content Beloved son took final breath in mother’s arms

        Parenting Hervey Bay’s Tanika and Jack Seveir will treasure the memories they have of their newborn son for a lifetime

        First sod turned on $122m Bay housing development

        Premium Content First sod turned on $122m Bay housing development

        News Work gets underway in what has been described as a sign of confidence in the...

        Why there’s still no lines on busy Fraser Coast road

        Premium Content Why there’s still no lines on busy Fraser Coast road

        Community When the resealing, road marking and follow up upgrades will be complete

        Hervey Bay named second best QLD travel region

        Premium Content Hervey Bay named second best QLD travel region

        News Hervey Bay has been named the second best Queensland travel region, falling second...