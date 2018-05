RACQ Life Flight Rescue have airlifted a woman off Fraser Island after a fall

A BRISBANE woman has been airlifted off Fraser Island this morning after she suffered a fall.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue chopper was called to Happy Valley just before 7:30am to airlift the woman, aged in her seventies.

She was flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.