Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Elderly man critical after being pulled from ocean

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
6th Nov 2020 7:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An elderly man is fighting for life after being pulled from the water at a popular Gold Coast beach.

Qld could slam border shut again if NSW opens to Victoria

MAYDAY: The potentially 'catastrophic' reason choppers were grounded

Emergency crews were called to the incident at Currumbin, off Pacific Pde, at 5.45am on Friday, where a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said an "elderly gentleman", whose exact age was unknown, had been pulled from the water.

The man is currently in a critical condition and is being treated by paramedics.

Police are also at the scene.

Originally published as Elderly man critical after being pulled from ocean

More Stories

Show More
editors picks gold coast ocean

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        First live tour in nine months to visit Brolga Theatre

        Premium Content First live tour in nine months to visit Brolga Theatre

        News Christmas is coming early after COVID-19 put a halt to live shows at the venue earlier this year

        Why not finishing school doesn't mean giving up on uni dream

        Premium Content Why not finishing school doesn't mean giving up on uni dream

        News She left school in Year 10 but that hasn’t stopped her from going to university and...

        Violence after man claims girlfriend was ‘held captive’

        Premium Content Violence after man claims girlfriend was ‘held captive’

        News The court hear he elbowed a man in the mouth while under the false impression his...