Elderly man dies after being hit by car

by Emily Halloran
20th Feb 2019 10:28 AM
AN elderly man has died after being hit by a car at Banora Point.

The 86-year-old man was walking along Leisure Drive just before 1am NSW time when he was hit by a car.

Emergency services were called to the scene and found the man was in a critical condition.

He was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital, but died shortly later.

The driver of the car was a 30-year-old woman.

She was not injured but was transported to Tweed Heads District Hospital for mandatory testing.

Officers from the Tweed/Byron Police District attended the scene and are investigating the surroundings of the crash.

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000.

