A man has died in hospital following a two vehicle crash in Caboolture on Monday
News

Man dies after multi-vehicle crash

by Cathy Moore
18th Apr 2019 11:36 AM
A MAN has died in hospital following a two vehicle traffic crash in Caboolture on Monday, April 15.

Preliminary investigations indicate at around 5.15pm a mobility scooter was crossing King Street, Caboolture when it allegedly hit a car travelling along King Street.

A 78-year-old man was transported to Caboolture Hospital in a stable condition but passed away in hospital on April 16.

The 28-year-old male driver of the car was not physically injured as a result of the crash.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

