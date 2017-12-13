Man, 89, to argue in court that he is fit to drive

GOING TO TRIAL: Thomas Leslie Morrison, 89, of Urangan, outside Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

AN ELDERLY driver will challenge the courts after he was charged with driving unlicensed, even though he says he was holding a valid licence "in his hand" at the time he was pulled over.

Thomas Leslie Morrison, 89, pleaded not guilty to the offence in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last month.

During the Urangan man's court appearance, police prosecutor Sonia Edwards said he was not meant to be on the roads due to health reasons.

Speaking to the Chronicle outside court, Mr Morrison challenged this and described his brain to be as "bright as a button".

He said he was driving to see a solicitor when stopped by officers on October 25.

"I have done nothing to break the law," he said.

"I had a licence in my hand, how are you meant to be charged with driving unlicensed when you have a licence in your hand?"

He said he was currently dealing with difficult life events, and the upcoming trial added more stress to his life.

Mr Morrison's case will next be mentioned in January.