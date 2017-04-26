Elderly man taken to hospital after dog bite

UPDATE: An 83-year-old man has been discharged from hospital after suffering a dog bite at a Toogoom residence on Tuesday.
A spokesperson from the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service said the man was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital's emergency department with a bite wound and was discharged a couple of hours later.
EARLIER: An elderly man was bitten by a dog and taken to Hervey Bay Hospital on Tuesday.
An ambulance was called to Delrose Circuit about 1.14pm.
It is believed the man also suffered a fall after the dog bite.
Male patient stable to Hervey Bay Hospital after a dog bite followed by a fall at a private residence #Toogoom at 1.14pm.— Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) April 25, 2017
He was taken to hospital in a stable condition.
No information was immediately available regarding the type of dog involved in the incident.
