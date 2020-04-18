Menu
An elderly man has used a garden tool and a bat to fight off two burglars before one woman spat on police.
Crime

Elderly man uses garden tool and bat to fight off burglars

by Brayden Heslehurst
18th Apr 2020 12:41 PM
BURGLARS have met someone they wouldn't want to mess with on Brisbane's bayside after an elderly man fought off two people breaking into his home with a garden tool.

A 32-year-old man and 39-year-old woman approached a house on Evelyn St in Wynnum West around 4.30pm yesterday and allegedly damaged property.

The pair, believed to be known to each other, gained entry to the house where they were confronted by a 65-year-old man before an altercation ensued.

The 32-year-old man suffered a minor injury from a garden tool while the woman suffered an arm injury after being struck with a bat.

Paramedics then transported the woman to hospital while the elderly man was not injured.

On her way to the hospital, the woman allegedly became aggressive and spat at paramedics and police officers.

The 39-year-old Wynnum West woman has been charged with two counts each of serious assault of a police officer and serious assault of a public officer while performing their duties. She has also been charged with burglary and wilful damage.

The 32-year-old Wynnum West man has been charged with one count each of burglary and wilful damage.

Both were refused police bail and are due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

