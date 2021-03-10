Elderly man’s bank card stolen at Bay ATM

If you have information about the identity of this man, you are encouraged to contact police.

Police are investigating the theft of a sum of money after an elderly man accidentally left his bankcard in an ATM machine.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a person who may be able to assist with the investigation into the stealing offence, which occurred on September 14, 2020.

It is reported that a 72-year-old man used his bankcard at an ATM in Urraween before forgetting to remove his card.

It will be alleged that a man later withdrew a sum of cash from the victim’s bank account using the forgotten card.

Police believe the man may be able to assist them with this investigation.

If you have information about the identity of this man, you are encouraged to contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2001938649.