Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Elderly woman airlifted after serious ladder fall

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
18th Apr 2020 1:03 PM | Updated: 1:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 1PM: AN ELDERLY female has been airlifted from Adelaide Park after she fell from a ladder this morning.

It is understood she fell from the ladder and struck two trees on the way down.

A steel support holding the tree up has believed to have penetrated her abdomen.

Her condition is not known at this stage.

INITIAL, 11AM: A FEMALE in her 70s has fallen from a ladder and had a tree branch penetrate her abdomen at the Capricorn Coast.

Queensland Ambulance Service received the call for a private residence at Limestone Creek Rd at Adelaide Park at 9.31am.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue has been tasked.

adelaide park ladder fall racq capricorn helicopter rescue racq capricorn rescue
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Barber shop break-in cuts deep in already tough times

        premium_icon Barber shop break-in cuts deep in already tough times

        News Coronavirus restrictions hurt businesses enough without thieves breaking in.

        M’boro can kickstart economy after COVID-19, says MP

        premium_icon M’boro can kickstart economy after COVID-19, says MP

        News Maryborough should be at the top of the State Government’s project wishlist when...

        RENT REFORM REVOLT: Fury over planned COVID protections

        premium_icon RENT REFORM REVOLT: Fury over planned COVID protections

        News Landlords and real estate agents are seeing red over proposed rental reforms which...

        What MPs, Opposition say about rent relief proposal

        premium_icon What MPs, Opposition say about rent relief proposal

        News Rent relief proposals should be mindful of the state’s hundreds of property owners...