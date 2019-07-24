Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The woman will be flown to Rockhampton Hospital after the bull attack.
The woman will be flown to Rockhampton Hospital after the bull attack.
News

Elderly woman attacked by bull

by Nicole Pierre
24th Jul 2019 2:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN is suffering serious injuries after she was run at by a bull in central Queensland.

Paramedics were called to an 84-year-old female patient after she was attacked by a bull in Duaringa, west of Rockhampton, just before midday Wednesday.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the woman was suffering from serious lower leg injuries.

A rescue helicopter has been tasked.

central queensland editors picks farming

Top Stories

    BREAK-IN: Burglar smashes way into Fraser Coast businesses

    premium_icon BREAK-IN: Burglar smashes way into Fraser Coast businesses

    News He said he had only learned of the overnight break-in on Wednesday morning.

    • 24th Jul 2019 1:15 PM
    Bush mayor wants refugees to break population drought

    premium_icon Bush mayor wants refugees to break population drought

    News Lindsay Godfrey wants more migrants and refugees coming to the bush

    • 24th Jul 2019 1:02 PM
    Why a UFO was seen in the night sky this week

    premium_icon Why a UFO was seen in the night sky this week

    News Mysterious light in night sky revealed.