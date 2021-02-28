‘Full on’: Police investigate whether axe used in killing

A crime scene has been declared at a Gold Coast home where an elderly woman was found dead.

Detectives have arrived at the Varsity Lakes home after a neighbour raised the alarm when they saw two people lying motionless inside.

Police were confronted by a bloody crime scene at the house, and are investigating if an axe may have been used to kill the woman.

It's understood a family member family made the gruesome discovery and called police.

The elderly woman was pronounced dead at the scene while paramedics worked frantically on her partner, who was rushed to hospital. He is in a stable condition.

Authorities on scene at a Varsity Lakes residence after a woman's body was found. A man has also been rushed to hospital. Picture: Greg Stolz

Detective Inspector Chris Ahearn, of Gold Coast CIB, said the Homicide Squad was on scene and 'we are treating the death as suspicious at this stage'.

He said the woman, 82, had suffered injuries but would not elaborate.

Police speak to neighbours at the crime scene. Picture: Greg Stolz

The man, also 82, had been taken to Gold Coast University Hospital but was conscious, Det Insp Ahearn said.

He said the investigation was in its early stages and would not disclose the relationship between the man and the woman, but said they were together in the house.

Neighbour Michael Sykes said the couple were 'very friendly ... always out in the front yard with their dog'.

"We'd see them most days out in the front yard, talking to the other neighbours," he said.

"They're friendly, the whole street's friendly.

"Every time I walked the dog past, they'd always say hello, smile, wave - every time.

"It's (the tragedy) full on."

Originally published as Elderly woman dead, partner clinging to life