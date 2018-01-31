Woman nearly drowns at Fraser Coast beach

THERE has been a near-drowning at a Fraser Coast beach.

Paramedics were called to the scene off Fulmar Court in Burrum Heads about 9.15am on Wednesday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the patient, a woman in her 70s, was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

It's the third near-drowning in Queensland in less than 24 hours.

A 13-month-old girl remains in Lady Cilento Children's Hospital after she was pulled from a dam on a rural property at 7.43pm.

Residents at the property at Montrose, south of Chinchilla on the Western Downs, are understood to have started searching for the toddler who is believed to have wandered from the property.

The girl was transported in a stable condition to the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital after 9pm.

