Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Woman nearly drowns at Fraser Coast beach

Amy Formosa
by

THERE has been a near-drowning at a Fraser Coast beach.

Paramedics were called to the scene off Fulmar Court in Burrum Heads about 9.15am on Wednesday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the patient, a woman in her 70s, was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

It's the third near-drowning in Queensland in less than 24 hours.

13-month-old girl remains in Lady Cilento Children's Hospital after she was pulled from a dam on a rural property at 7.43pm.

Residents at the property at Montrose, south of Chinchilla on the Western Downs, are understood to have started searching for the toddler who is believed to have wandered from the property.

The girl was transported in a stable condition to the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital after 9pm.
 

Related Items

Topics:  burrum heads editors picks fraser coast near-drowning paramedics

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Toughest competition for rentals in a decade

Toughest competition for rentals in a decade

A property agent said it was important to think of a rental viewing as if you were going for a job interview.

HOME ALONE: Mum left young kids to care for themselves

Images of Brisbane Supreme Court. Brisbane District Court Brisbane Magistrates Court Justice Law Queen Elizabeth II Courts

A support worker found the children alone.

Maryborough sold third cheapest fuel in state last year

Miles and Ipswich were cheaper.

Vandals target Hervey Bay Shark Show

VANDALISED: One of Hervey Bay's favourite photo opportunity displays has been vandalised after years of hailing the once popular Hervey Bay Shark Show. Dimity Horridge expresses her disappointment in the senseless destruction.

The sharks remain an iconic Hervey Bay landmark.

Local Partners