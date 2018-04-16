UPDATE: Crews use rescue equipment to free trapped woman

A woman has been cut from her car after a crash involving a Fraser Coast Regional Council dump truck.

A woman has been cut from her car after a crash involving a Fraser Coast Regional Council dump truck. Carlie Walker

UPDATE, 2.30PM: Neil Hinschen, the acting station officer at Maryborough Fire Station, said crews had to use hydraulic rescue equipment to cut the woman from the car.



"The woman was trapped in a small white car," he said.



"It had a collision with a dump truck.



"The car door was jammed and she was trapped by the legs."



Officer Hinschen said once she was free, the crew released her in the hands of the waiting ambulance crews.



A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media said the 73-year-old woman was driving a Toyota Starlet.



She said police were yet to determine the cause of the crash.



"Investigations are ongoing," she said.



The spokeswoman said while the woman had been trapped in the vehicle for a short time, her injuries were not life-threatening.



The 40-year-old man driving the truck was uninjured.

EARLIER: woman has been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after she was freed her from a car wreck this morning in Maryborough.

Emergency services arrived at the scene of a two vehicle crash on the corners of Ferry and Queen Sts about 8.45am.

The crash involved a Fraser Coast Regional Council dump truck and a white sedan.

Crews were forced to cut the sedan's door to free the woman who is reported to have suffered head and hand injuries.

Paramedics transported the woman to hospital in a stable condition.

It is currently unknown what caused the crash