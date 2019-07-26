Elder's Swim Centre named best in State by Austswim

BEST IN QUEENSLAND: Elder's Swim Centre owner Penny Elder with the award for 2019 Queensland Austswim Recognized Swim Centre of the Year and teacher Tahnee Mackenzie with her award for Best Teacher of Swimming and Water Safety.

BEST IN QUEENSLAND: Elder's Swim Centre owner Penny Elder with the award for 2019 Queensland Austswim Recognized Swim Centre of the Year and teacher Tahnee Mackenzie with her award for Best Teacher of Swimming and Water Safety. Alistair Brightman

SWIMMING: One Hervey Bay swimming centre has double the reasons to celebrate.

Elder's Swim Centre Hervey Bay was awarded the Queensland Austswim Centre and Austswim Teacher of the year this week.

It was the second time the swim centre received the award after winning in 2013.

Owner Penny Elder hopes history repeats and they also collect the national award in October.

"Last time we won it we also won the national award as well,” Elder said.

"It is fantastic to be recognised for the work we do within our community.”

The award is judged over several categories including running of the swim centre, work within the community, standard of teaching and swim and water safety programs.

Elder was quick to acknowledge the award was also due to the hard-working instructors at the centre.

"It is from the hard work that all our staff do, which lead to this award and Tahnee winning the Best Teacher of Swimming and Water Safety,” Elder said.

Swim instructor Tahnee Mackenzie has been with the centre for the past 12 years and was humbled by the award.

"I am excited, yet humbled,” Mackenzie said.

"It means that I must be doing it right.”

Elder was glowing in her praise for Mackenzie, saying she deserved the recognition.

"Tahnee is very passionate about her job and goes above and beyond of what is asked of her,” Elder said.

Mackenzie said she enjoyed the role.

"I enjoy sharing knowledge with the children, it is my passion,” Mackenzie said.