Eldridge named AFL Wide Bay Women's best and fairest

The inaugural AFL Wide Bay Women's Best and Fairest, Bay Power's Mikaela Eldridge, receives her award at the Grand Final: Hervey Bay Bombers v The Waves at Norm McLean Oval.

Matthew McInerney

AUSSIE RULES: All Mikaela Eldridge could think about as she watched the first AFL Wide Bay Women's grand final was how her Bay Power did not qualify for the big dance.

"I was watching The Waves thinking it should've been us,” Eldridge admitted.

That passion for the game, the belief in her teammates, a desire to grow women's footy and a playing style she describes as "tough, but fair” is why Eldridge was named the AFL Wide Bay Women's first Best and Fairest award winner.

"To be given the best and fairest for the inaugural AFL Wide Bay Women's season is a pretty big privilege,” she said.

"I don't take it lightly.

Matthew McInerney

"It's the very first one, the very first league.

"I hope it reflects me truly.

"I think I'm a fair player, I play hard but I like to play fair.

"I treat everyone with respect and this is what this sport is about.”

The fiercely competitive midfielder spent three years playing for Queanbeyan in AFL NSW/ACT before her move to Hervey Bay in 2014.

Alistair Brightman

While she has loved the opportunity to play Aussie rules again, she used her speech to urge AFL Wide Bay bosses and her fellow players to consider a lengthier season.

"I want to see a 16-game season, I want it to be alongside men.,” Eldridge said.

"I think every team should be given the opportunity to show the difference and how they developed.”

Eldridge said she had spoken to captains and players from other clubs and hoped to organise scratch matches throughout the year.