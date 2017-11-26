Menu
FRASER COAST VOTES: Saunders extends his lead

ELECTION READY: Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders has welcomed the announcement of the state election.
ELECTION READY: Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders has welcomed the announcement of the state election. Contributed
Matthew McInerney
by

FRASER Coast voters have elected to return their incumbent government representatives.

NOON: Labor's Bruce Saunders has extended his lead against One Nation's James Hansen on a two-party preferred basis.

At 11.35am, the incumbent Maryborough MP commanded 45.95% of the primary vote with 83% of the electoral roll counted.

Mr Hansen shocked many observers to be the second-most supported candidate with 30.08% of the primary vote.

Mr Hansen, a Fraser Coast councillor, will depend on preferences to overhaul Mr Saunders' lead. As of noon, Mr Saunders held a 54-46 lead.

 

State General Election day, Hervey Bay - LNP's Ted Sorensen at the Urraween Rd Baptist Church.
State General Election day, Hervey Bay - LNP's Ted Sorensen at the Urraween Rd Baptist Church. Valerie Horton

EARLIER: As of Sunday, 9.15am, Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen commanded 36.63% of the primary vote.

With preferences yet to be distributed and Labor's Adrian Tantari hot on his tail with 29.95%, Mr Sorensen is expected to secure his fourth successive term in office.

OPINION: Now the campaign is over, the real test will begin

One Nation's Damian Huxham was third on 25.68%, with Greens candidate Jenni Cameron and Independent Jannean Dean well behind.

Labor's Bruce Saunders has romped home in Maryborough.

The incumbent commanded 45.85% of the primary vote as of 9.15am, well ahead of One Nation's James Hansen (30.14%) and LNP's Richard Kingston (17.90%).

One Nation candidate James Hansen says he is not surprised by support

It is a far cry from the 2015 election when Mr Saunders required preferences to dethrone then-LNP member Anne Maddern.

With 76.99% of the electoral roll counted, it appears as if Mr Saunders has not only won re-election, but strengthened his hold on the vital electorate.

Topics:  fcelection fcpolitics qldelection2017

Fraser Coast Chronicle
