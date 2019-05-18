ELECTION 2019: What you need to know about your candidates

Your candidates in Hinkler and Wide Bay are vying for your vote - find out who is best suited for you

STILL confused about who to vote for today?

Here's some stories covering what your candidates in Hinkler and Wide Bay had to say about the following topics:

Negative gearing and plans to foster economic growth for the Hinkler region proved to be topical questions at the Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce's Meet the Candidates forum.



You can find out what the Hinkler candidates had to say here.

On the campaign trail, signs were damaged, the extravagant price of the Burrum Bridge was revealed and one of Hervey Bay's leading childcare bosses said the sector was in need of dire support.

Fraser Coast seniors also had their say on the franking credits debate and a range of topics, while Labor lobbyists turned their eyes on the region's school parents.

The Chronicle team will be providing rolling coverage through the day at all the Fraser Coast's polling booths.