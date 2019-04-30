ELECTION 2019: Where you can vote now in Wide Bay

OPTIONS GALORE: Gympie people who may not be able to make it to a polling booth on election day have no excuse - they can vote now, or by mail.

OPTIONS GALORE: Gympie people who may not be able to make it to a polling booth on election day have no excuse - they can vote now, or by mail. Trevor Veale

GYMPIE region people concerned they may not be able to make it to a polling booth on election day (Saturday May 18) can vote now, if they do not mind the drive to Maryborough or Sunrise Beach.

Although those booths may be more convenient to residents of the northern and southern parts of the near-Gympie region, most Gympie Region residents will have to wait until Monday, May 6, for early voting to open at Gympie Senior Citizens Centre at 40 Mellor St.

The Gympie booth will be open from 8.30am Monday to Friday, closing at 5.30pm on Monday to Thursday, 6pm Friday and 4pm Saturday for the first week, with similar hours in the final pre-election week, except for a 6pm close on Wednesday May 15.

Similar hours apply at the Maryborough (152 Bazaar St) and Sunrise Beach (Sunrise Beach Uniting Church, 6 Grasstree Court), except that those booths are available this week also.

All three early voting venues offer assisted wheelchair access only.

Early voting is also available during working hours at any Australian Electoral Commission office in Australia, for people who are concerned they may be unable to attend a polling place on election day, May 18.

Another alternative to in-person voting on election day is postal voting, for which electors need to apply as soon as possible, with application forms available at the AEC website.

The AEC has announced it will confirm receipt of postal vote applications by email or SMS and for those having trouble using the site, a simple form or a printable form are available.

Voting is compulsory.