ELECTION: Candidate ready to fight for dingoes, whales

DINGOES wearing bulky collars, whales at risk from shark nets and Point Vernon kangaroos having their homes "torn away".

These are the issues Amy Byrnes is ready to fight to fix.

The Animal Justice Party candidate for the seat of Hervey Bay said she saw the plight of the region's animals as "the biggest challenge of all right now".

"We live next to one of the most beautiful islands in the world with dingoes who are being treated unfairly, which is affecting the way they live," she said.

"The kangaroos in Point Vernon have nowhere to go, as their homes are being torn away by construction sites, they need a place where they can be free from losing their homes once again.

"If I'm elected, I will protect all marine life, oceans and our iconic beaches, I will support the hard work of wildlife rescue volunteers, restore the natural world and invest in an ethical economy and a healthy population."

Ms Byrne said while she respected the work and legacy of long-time MP, Ted Sorensen, "change is not always a bad thing".

"I'm offering a fresh perspective and a new approach to politics that will make Hervey Bay a safer, kinder and more vibrant place to live, for everyone," Ms Byrne said.

The Hervey Bay resident, who also contested the seat of Hinkler in last year's Federal Election, said a new way of thinking was needed in Queensland parliament.

"I decided to contest because there are things I want to fix that I know will only continue to be ignored by the major parties," she said.

"For example, animal cruelty is much too common in our society and that must come to an end.

"Politicians are currently not doing enough to create better laws for the animals or provide the proper funding needed for wildlife rescue or animal cruelty policing."

