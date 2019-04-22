ELECTION: Candidates have say on rising cost of living

THE rising cost of living has everyday battlers struggling to make ends meet.

From petrol prices to the cost of electricity, people are being hit in the hip pocket from all directions.

Our candidates have weighed in on how they would address the rising costs if they were to be elected.

HINKLER

David Norman, IND

Government has a responsibility to make sure goods and services needed to live a reasonable existence aren't too expensive and profit-taking by providers is not excessive and unreasonable.

I will also be fighting to ensure our government collects the billions in revenue lost each year by corporate tax avoidance schemes and using overseas tax havens. This money could be used to help make services provided by government cheaper.

Also the privatisation of a lot of the services previously provided by the government has resulted in profit-driven price hikes to the customer.

Many of these services could come back under government control or much tighter regulation to ensure value to the customer.

I would also promote heavily-subsidised rooftop solar generation and battery systems to drastically cut power bill for residential premises.

As electricity bills are a large component to most peoples' cost of living it is a big issue for people in every electorate.

The main three costs (highest to lowest) that make up your electricity bill are distribution, generation and retailer charges. In this region the distribution charges are set by the Australian Energy Regulator every five years, the retail charges are set annually by the Queensland Competition Authority.

The Cashless Debit Card also carries a high risk of unintended and expensive consequences across government and the community, including social exclusion and stigmatisation, increased financial hardship, and the erosion of individual autonomy and dignity.

Keith Pitt, LNP

Since the Queensland State Labor Government refuse to step in and lower electricity prices, the Coalition Government will introduce divestment legislation to stop the big energy companies ripping off consumers.

Pensioners are turning off their fridges because they can't afford electricity prices which continue to rise. But it's not just seniors who are affected. Farmers can't afford to irrigate their crops and for some businesses electricity is their second largest cost after wages.

Tax relief for families will be available when they submit tax returns for this financial year. For a single income family, this means up to $1080 back in their pocket, and for families on a dual income, up to $2160. Families which run a small business can access the increased $30,000 instant asset write off.

A one-off energy assistance payment will be made to help people with their electricity bills. The Coalition Government is also underwriting investment in new reliable power generation which will bring down wholesale electricity prices.

I wrote again to the ACCC at the end of last year to draw attention to the differences in fuel pricing across the Hinkler electorate and ask that Hinkler be chosen as a site for a regional market study.

The ACCC chief operating officer advised that as fuel prices are not regulated in Australia, retailers are free to set prices as long as they comply with competition, consumer and fair trading laws.

Wages have continued to grow and that's due to a strong economy.

The best thing we can do for all working Australians is ensure they have the opportunity for a job, reduce taxes to put more in their pocket and continue to deliver more local investment.

Anne Jackson, GRN

Our plan calls for bold, new solutions to tackle our community's rising cost of living concerns by improving social services with greater funding and support, expanding Medicare to include dental and mental health, providing free TAFE and university, affordable housing for all, free childcare for low-income families, increasing Newstart and Youth allowance, and reducing power bills.

Our plan offers relief to families through more accessible education and health care, affordable housing, and cheaper power bills. Our plan will guarantee free or low-cost access to all essential community services such as disability services, childcare, mental health and aged care services.

We will increase Newstart and Youth Allowance by at least $75 a week and help single parents by bringing back the Parenting Payment Single.

We will abolish punitive measures such as the Cashless Debit Card and the ParentsNext program.

We need to create a publicly-owned national energy retailer to compete with private companies and drive down our out-of-control power bills.

In the long-term, we need to transition away from fossil fuels to renewables so we can provide energy that is cheaper, more reliable and better for our environment.

More and more people are working harder and longer but are not being rewarded for it because their wages remain low. In fact, one in four people living in poverty is working full-time. This is wrong and we need to change it. We need to increase the minimum wage so that it is a living wage.

Amy Byrnes, AJP

Compassion and fairness are core principles with Animal Justice Party's policy for the economy. The cost of living is going up because we're not getting a fair go, with a lack of investment from the Federal Government. I am pushing to have a national sovereign wealth fund to invest in new industries for Hinkler to promote our strengths in horticulture. This will increase the number of well-paying jobs in the region. I'd especially like to see more funding going towards creating clean energy.

Rising costs of living, without higher pay, are problematic for many reasons but especially because vulnerable members of our community feel the effects the most.

Fossil fuels, including natural gas, will not be part of any final clean energy solution to climate change. It makes no sense to transition to natural gas, only to have to replace it with something better in the near future.

It's really important that workers get a fair wage. We will promote workers' rights and environmental protection over short-term corporate profits. Furthermore, many of the AJP's goals for animals and the environment will be more achievable when our human population is itself free from exploitation.

Richard Pascoe, ALP

Scott Morrison loves to cut which hurts families across Hinkler.

He's cut schools and hospitals, and now he's cutting $40billion more to pay for his tax handouts to the top end of town.

Labor knows middle class and working Australians feel like the economy isn't working for them. Everything's going up, except for people's wages, and only Labor has a plan to ease the pressure on family budgets and reduce the cost of living.

Labor supports the increase to the Low and Middle Income Tax Offset proposed in the Budget. However, Labor will deliver better tax cuts for 3.6million working Australians. Under Labor, a total of 10million Australians will receive the same or bigger tax relief.

Under Labor's policy, all workers earning less than $48,000 will be better off under Labor.

To support middle class and working Australians, Labor will reverse the cuts to penalty rates.

A Labor Government will overhaul electricity offers available to consumers and scrap outdated deals so Australians pay less for their power

Pensioners have worked hard all their lives. They deserve respect, security and dignity in retirement. Unlike the LNP's cuts, pensioners will always be better off with Labor.

Joe Ellul, UAP

One of our policies which will immediate improve our standard of living, create jobs and incentivise industry and business to operate in regional and rural Queensland is the reintroduction of a Zonal Taxation concession. This will immediately give a 20 per cent tax cut to people living 200km away from a capital city.

About 50 per cent of your electricity bill is attributed to "network charges". Electricity networks have spent $45billion on infrastructure and are charging this back to you. Basically, you're paying off a $45billion loan. These loans were taken out with high interest rates, if these loans were refinanced at today's rates you would see a significant saving on your electricity bill.

WIDE BAY

Tim Jerome, IND

The middle to low income population can see that the cost of living has skyrocketed.

The pensioners that I speak to as I go door-to-door are saying the same thing.

They do not have enough to survive.

The cost of living compared to income are not equal. This should never be the case for the pensioners who have worked hard all their lives, sweated and made this country the way it is today.

We need to first stop the increases and reduce the politician's salaries and then it needs to flow down all governments departments, Federal, State and Local government.

The gap needs to get closer between the high-income workers and the middle to low income workers. This can only happen when there are wage increases for the middle to low income workers while the high remain the same.

With fuel and electricity prices skyrocketing, all of the above is a must or we will be living in darkness and riding a horse to work.

Andrew Schebella, UAP

One of our policies which will immediately improve our standard of living, create jobs and incentivise industry and business to operate in regional and rural Queensland is the reintroduction of a Zonal Taxation concession.

This will immediately give a 20 per cent tax cut to people living 200km away from a capital city.

About 50 per cent of your electricity bill is attributed to "network charges".

Electricity networks have spent $45billion on infrastructure and are charging this back to you.

Basically, you're paying off a $45billion loan.

These loans were taken out with high interest rates, if these loans were refinanced at today's rates you would see a significant saving on your electricity bill.

We will encourage the use of Queensland minerals in downstream manufacturing.

Finished refined product can be sold offshore for around $10,000 a tonne or more.

Maximising this return on our minerals will ensure our communities see real benefit in the way of increased export revenue, creating jobs and a better standard of living.

Llew O'Brien, LNP

The Liberal and Nationals Government is cutting taxes enabling people to keep more of their own money to meet the cost of living.

Bill Shorten and Labor will whack individuals, families and businesses with $387billion of new and higher taxes.

In contrast, the LNP Government is continuing to deliver record funding for schools, hospitals and essential services while cutting taxes.

It can be difficult for anyone on a fixed or low income to make ends meet and it's great to see the community pull together to support organisations like FoodBasket.

Maryborough's FoodBasket on Kent St does great work by supplying groceries at affordable prices and I've been pleased to support them to purchase a new truck, helping them achieve greater efficiency to keep costs as low as possible.

We need a strong economy that provides employment for everyone who wants to work.

The LNP Government is providing tax relief to give people a tax cut of up to $1080.

Since 2013 the LNP Government has listed more than 2000 new or amended items on the PBS, at a cost of around $10.6billion to reduce out-of-pocket expenses.

Bulk billing has also increased by 4 per cent under the Liberal and Nationals Government.

The Liberal and Nationals Government is working to lower electricity costs to reduce pressure on the family budget.

We are providing an Energy Assistance Payment of $75 for singles and $125 for couples for eligible pensioners, carers, veterans and Newstart recipients.

A strong economy creates jobs and leads to higher wages.

Labor's tax grab will weaken the economy and put jobs at risk.

More than 1,300,000 jobs have been created since the Coalition Government came to office and we will create 1,250,000 more jobs to help families meet their living expenses.

Jason Scanes, ALP

Labor's living wage policy will directly benefit around 1.2million Australians, or one in 10 workers.

Under the Liberal/Coalition Government, the economy isn't working for everyday Australians.

Everything is going up except their wages.

With consumer spending making up about 60 per cent of the Australian economy, lower wages have stifled economic growth, employment and business investment.

Boosting wages is good for workers and good for our economy.

Labor will ensure that tax loop holes are closed and that multinationals and big banks are paying their fair share of tax.

Labor will initiate an urgent review into the inadequacy of NewStart.

Labor will also restore penalty rate cuts within the first 100 days to allow families to combat rising household costs, while investing in and funding essential services like education and healthcare, rather than passing on costs to Australians.

Labor will provide a $2000 incentive to households for alternate energy source storage for existing homes with solar energy production.

Restoring penalty rate cuts and boosting wages for workers to ensure that the minimum wage is a living wage is a good place to start.

Labor knows the importance of investing in our workers and the positive benefits that a strong workforce and a fair pay deliver for our communities and economy.

A fair go for Australia means a fair wage for working people.

Daniel Bryar, GRN

Too many people in our community are struggling and living in poverty because of the rising cost of living.



We need to show more compassion to those in our community who are struggling and implement policies to ensure that no one in our community is left behind.



Our plan offers relief to families through more accessible education and health care, affordable housing, and cheaper power bills.



Our plan will guarantee free or low-cost access to all essential community services such as disability services, childcare, mental health and aged care services.



We will increase Newstart and Youth Allowance by at least $75 a week and help single parents by bringing back the Parenting Payment Single.



We need to create a publicly-owned national energy retailer to compete with private companies and drive down our out-of-control power bills.



In the long term, we need to transition away from fossil fuels to renewables so we can provide energy that is cheaper, more reliable and better for our environment.



Our reliance on petrol and diesel to fuel our cars is not only expensive but devastating to our environment.



More and more people are working harder and longer but are not being rewarded for it because their wages remain low.



In fact, one in four people living in poverty is working full-time.



This is wrong and we need to change it.



We need to increase the minimum wage so that it is a living wage.



We need to strengthen unions, protect workers' rights and entitlements, and restore penalty rates.



And we need to make sure everyone has access to a decent-paying job.

