Election candidates put under the microscope

Jessica Grewal
by

THE Fraser Coast Chronicle is running in-depth profile pieces on each of the region's state election candidates.

At a time when unemployment, access to health services and the dismal state of our section of the Bruce Highway are key and disenfranchisement with major parties palpable, the Chronicle plays an important role in helping readers make an informed choice.

Part one of the Get To Know Your Candidates series features Maryborough's Labor incumbent Bruce Saunders, One Nation candidate Cr James Hansen and LNP candidate Richard Kingston.

We will feature all candidates for both Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

These profiles are compiled by News Regional reporter Louise Shannon to give readers a fresh perspective.

We hope you will gain a better understanding of the people behind the signs and slogans and feel confident you have picked the right candidate to tackle the issues which mean the most to you.

All candidates who have not yet been contacted are encouraged to submit their best contact details and availability times to editorial@frasercoastchronicle.com.au

Our promise is that each candidate will get a fair hearing.

We welcome reader feedback on these profiles and are keen to hear about the issues you want the paper to cover before November 25.

Let's make every day leading up to the election count.

