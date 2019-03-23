ELECTION: Conservative Party candidate to speak in Bay

Lyle Shelton, has stepped down after five years as managing director of the Australian Christian Lobby to join Australian Conservatives.

IT'S a tough time to be a conservative.

A week after the attack on mosques in Christchurch, many are still reeling after an Australia, accused of being a right-wing white supremacist, was arrested for the murder of 50 people who were quietly praying.

Lyle Shelton, a Senate candidate for Cory Bernadi's Australian Conservative Party, has condemned the attacks as strongly as anyone.

But the would-be politician, who is headed to Hervey Bay next month, fears comments made in the wake of the attack will shutdown any sensible conversation about radicalisation, Muslim immigration and terrorism.

He has accused the left of using the tragedy in New Zealand to stifle legitimate debate about Islam and extremest elements in Australia.

"We need to have a sensible, rational discussion," he said.

"They want to shutdown people who have valid concerns."

But it's not just the left who have politicised the tragedy, Mr Shelton said.

He also slammed Fraser Anning's comments in the wake of the massacre, saying it was wrong for Mr Anning to suggest the victims were not blameless.

Mr Shelton said the comments were not only inflammatory but untrue.

He said many of the people who were killed in the attacks were fleeing terrorism and violence in their own countries.

Some of Mr Shelton's supporters aren't happy with his comments regarding Mr Anning, he said.

Some see the reaction to Mr Anning's words as an attempt by the left to to shutdown debate and obstruct freedom of speech.

But Mr Shelton said Mr Anning went too far.

"He actually set back the cause of having a sensible debate about Islamic terrorism in the West," he said.

"He made it harder to have a rational, dispassionate debate.

"Fraser just played into their hands."

When Mr Shelton was in Hervey Bay three weeks ago, 30 people came to the Kondari Hotel to chat with him.

He was blown away by the response and vowed to return soon.

He will return to the hotel on April 2 at 7pm.

By his side will be former army Major Bernard Gaynor, who he says has been a victim of the left's crackdown on freedom of speech.

Mr Gaynor was sacked from the defence force after saying he did not want gay people teaching his children and engaging in a public stoush with transgender army officer Cate McGregor.

He also criticised the involvement of the defence force in the mardi gras parade.

Mr Shelton said Mr Gaynor was a victim of politically correct attempts to silence freedom of speech.

He said Mr Gaynor had lost his house while defending legal action that had been brought against him.

"He's very courageous," Mr Shelton said.

"He says things in a forthright manner.

"He's a Catholic with a clear view of marriage and family.

"He's got quite a story to tell."

Mr Shelton said his party stood for people who felt they weren't being represented by the Coalition any more.

He accused the Liberals and Nationals of moving too far to the left. He wants Prime Minister Scott Morrison in office, but he wants more hardline conservatives to be elected in the upper house to put a halt to what he described as the Green influence on the parliament.

Mr Shelton wants Australia to use its coal to provide cheaper electricity and he believes the government has been "sucked in the by Greens" on climate change alarmism.

He says in today's environment it is tough to be a conservative.

"Suddenly left with political correctness has become the elite view in politics, in the media in particular and the education system," he said.

He said Australian values were being marginalised.

"This election is incredibly important. Australia is at a crossroads.

"That doesn't exclude people from other nations who want to migrate here.

"We need to be free to promote our values. All we require of people who come here is that they love Australia."

The region's Nationals members, Keith Pitt and Llew O'Brien, were contacted for commented but had not responded at the time of going to print.