ELECTION: Council candidates quizzed on political pasts

THE Fraser Coast's council candidates have been quizzed on their political alliances and affiliations ahead of this month's elections.Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said he had been a member of the ALP since 2004, while Division 10's incumbent councillor Zane O'Keefe said he had been a member of the ALP for 25 years.Fellow mayoral candidate Jannean Dean was a member for a very short period with the Palmer United Party. She resigned to run as an independent in the 2015 state elections.Some listed theirs specifically while others were vague.Division 6 councillor David Dalgleish said he "had never been a member of any major political parties"."I have been involved with some small parties/movements some years ago," he said. The former councillor, deputy mayor and state MP has significant game in the political space.He served as the state member for Hervey Bay from 1998 to 2001.He was a member of Pauline Hanson's One Nation at the time and later, together with other One Nation MPs formed the City Country Alliance.He was the Alliance spokesman for Emergency Services, Transport and Main Roads, Housing and Public Works. In 2001, he was defeated by Labor's Andrew McNamara.Mr Dalgleish unsuccessfully contested the federal seat of Hinkler in 2013.He ran on a ticket for Katter's Australia Party.Division 5 candidate Mark Spencer ran on a NSW Greens ticket when he served as a councillor in Coffs Harbour.