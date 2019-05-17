ELECTION DAY: Where to find your polling centre

Find out where to vote on Saturday.

Find out where to vote on Saturday. Brendan Radke

Find out where your closest Hinkler and Wide Bay polling booth's are in Queensland ahead of the Saturday 18 May 2019 federal election.

All are open 8am-6pm tomorrow.

HINKLER

Alloway State School, 4334 Goodwood Rd, ALLOWAY

Apple Tree Creek Memorial Hall, 29394 Bruce Hwy, APPLE TREE CREEK

Avoca Church of Christ, 56 Twyford St, AVOCA

Bargara St Peter's Church Hall, 19 Bauer St, BARGARA

Coral Coast Christian Church, 596 Windermere Rd, INNES PARK

Booyal Central State School, 31620 Bruce Hwy, BOOYAL

Branyan Road State School Hall, 430 Branyan Dr, BRANYAN

Level 1, 2 Maryborough St, BUNDABERG CENTRAL

Bundaberg East State School, 33 Scotland St, BUNDABERG EAST

Bundaberg North Progress Assn Hall, 18 Queen St, BUNDABERG NORTH

Bundaberg North State School, Mt Perry Rd, BUNDABERG NORTH

Bundaberg South State School, Walla St, BUNDABERG SOUTH

Bundaberg West State School Hall, Steffensen St, BUNDABERG WEST

Burnett Heads State School, 52 Burnett Heads Rd, BURNETT HEADS

Burrum Heads Community Hall, cnr Howard St & Burrum Heads Rd, BURRUM HEADS

Childers Isis Community Stadium, Isis District State High School, 3 Ridgewood St,

CHILDERS

Cordalba State School, John St, CORDALBA

Elliott Heads State School, 143 Breusch Rd, ELLIOTT HEADS

Givelda State School, 754 Pine Creek Rd, GIVELDA

Goodwood State School, 1802 Goodwood Rd, GOODWOOD

Howard State School, 108 William St, HOWARD

Kalkie State School, 257 Bargara Rd, KALKIE

Kawungan State School, Grevillea St, KAWUNGAN

Kepnock State High School, 43 Kepnock Rd, KEPNOCK

Norville State School, 9 Dr Mays Rd, SVENSSON HEIGHTS

Hervey Bay PCYC, 9 O'Rourke St, PIALBA

Hervey Bay State High School Sports Complex, Old Maryborough Rd, PIALBA

River Heads Progress Assoc Community Hall, 47 Ariadne St, RIVER HEADS

Thabeban State School Hall, 270 Goodwood Rd, THABEBAN

Toogoom Community Hall, 140 Toogoom Rd, TOOGOOM

Torbanlea State School, Torbanlea-Pialba Rd, TORBANLEA

Torquay State School, Tavistock St, TORQUAY

Urangan Point State School, 44-58 Miller St, URANGAN

Sandy Straits State School, 134 Robert St, URANGAN

Fraser Coast Baptist Church, 171 Urraween Rd, URRAWEEN

Hervey Bay TAFE College, 45-97 Urraween Rd, URRAWEEN

Walkervale State School, 46A Hurst St, WALKERVALE

Woodgate Community Hall, Esplanade, WOODGATE

Woongarra State School, 468 Elliott Heads Rd, WOONGARRA

Yarrilee State School, 15 Scrub Hill Rd, DUNDOWRAN

WIDE BAY

Amamoor State School, Mary St, AMAMOOR

Sunbury State School, 545 Alice St, MARYBOROUGH

Bauple State School, 8 Forestry Rd, BAUPLE

Aldridge State High School, 68 Boys Ave, MARYBOROUGH

Boonooroo Hall, Eckert Rd, BOONOOROO

Lake Cootharaba Sailing Club, 24 Boreen Pde, BOREEN POINT

Brooweena State School, Lahey St, BROOWEENA

Chatsworth Community Hal, l3 Allen Rd, CHATSWORTH

Cherbourg Council Chambers, 22 Barambah Ave, CHERBOURG

Cloyna State School, 8 William Webber Rd, CLOYNA

Veterans & Community Hall, 1 Santa Maria Ct, COOLOOLA COVE

Cooran State School, 31 James St, COORAN

Cooroy RSL Memorial Hall, 23-29 Maple St, COOROY

Gympie State High School, Cootharaba Rd, GYMPIE

Curra Community Hall, 10-22 David Dr, CURRA

Federal State School, 40 Middle Creek Rd, FEDERAL

Glenwood State School, 13 Glenwood School Rd, GLENWOOD

Goomboorian Memorial Hall, 5 Ross Rd, GOOMBOORIAN

Goomeri State School, 5 Munro St, GOOMERI

Granville Community Kindergarten, 162 Cambridge St, GRANVILLE

Gunalda State School, King St, GUNALDA

Gympie Senior Citizens Centre, 40 Mellor St, GYMPIE

Gympie East State School, 219 Cedar Pocket Rd, GREENS CREEK

James Nash High School, 109 Myall St, GYMPIE

Gympie Church of Christ, 57 Horseshoe Bend, GYMPIE

Mary Valley State College, Yabba Creek Rd, IMBIL

Jones Hill State School, 21 McIntosh Creek Rd, JONES HILL

Kandanga Hall, 81 Main St, KANDANGA

Kilkivan State School, 6 Council St, KILKIVAN

Kin Kin State School, 26-32 Main St, KIN KIN

Lifestyle Villages, 1513 Bruce Hwy, KYBONG

Lower Wonga Hall, 7 Lower Wonga Hall Rd, LOWER WONGA

St Paul's Memorial Hall, 200 Adelaide St, MARYBOROUGH

Maryborough West State School, 149 North St, MARYBOROUGH

Mothar Mountain Community Hall, Lot 374 Noosa Rd, MOTHAR MOUNTAIN

Mungar State School, 1143 Mungar Rd, MUNGAR

Murgon PCYC, 40 Macalister St, MURGON

Sunshine Beach State School, 269 David Low Way, SUNSHINE BEACH

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Hall, 115 Eumundi-Noosa Rd, NOOSAVILLE

Noosa Christian Outreach Centre Hall, 202 Beckmans Rd, NOOSAVILLE

Peregian Beach Kindergarten, 13 Rufous St, PEREGIAN BEACH

Pie Creek Hall, 488 Eel Creek Rd, PIE CREEK

Pomona Memorial School of Arts Hall, 6 Reserve St, POMONA

Rainbow Beach State School, 1 Warooga St, RAINBOW BEACH

Gympie South State School, 50 Exhibition Rd, SOUTHSIDE

Tansey Hall, 35 Tansey Hall Rd, TANSEY

Tewantin State School, 10 Werin St, TEWANTIN

Noosaville State School, 75 Beckmans Rd, TEWANTIN

Tiaro State School, 1 Forgan Tce, TIARO

Tuncunba Hall, 20 Gympie Rd, TIN CAN BAY

Tinana State School, 239 Gympie Rd, TINANA

Tinbeerwah Hall, 863 Sunrise Rd, TINBEERWAH

Veteran Hall, 594 Sandy Creek Rd, VETERAN

Noosa Baptist Church Hall, 213 Weyba Rd, NOOSAVILLE

Widgee State School, 2156 Gympie-Woolooga Rd, WIDGEE

Wolvi State School, 936 Kin Kin Rd, WOLVI