ELECTION DAY: Where to find your polling centre
Find out where your closest Hinkler and Wide Bay polling booth's are in Queensland ahead of the Saturday 18 May 2019 federal election.
All are open 8am-6pm tomorrow.
HINKLER
Alloway State School, 4334 Goodwood Rd, ALLOWAY
Apple Tree Creek Memorial Hall, 29394 Bruce Hwy, APPLE TREE CREEK
Avoca Church of Christ, 56 Twyford St, AVOCA
Bargara St Peter's Church Hall, 19 Bauer St, BARGARA
Coral Coast Christian Church, 596 Windermere Rd, INNES PARK
Booyal Central State School, 31620 Bruce Hwy, BOOYAL
Branyan Road State School Hall, 430 Branyan Dr, BRANYAN
Level 1, 2 Maryborough St, BUNDABERG CENTRAL
Bundaberg East State School, 33 Scotland St, BUNDABERG EAST
Bundaberg North Progress Assn Hall, 18 Queen St, BUNDABERG NORTH
Bundaberg North State School, Mt Perry Rd, BUNDABERG NORTH
Bundaberg South State School, Walla St, BUNDABERG SOUTH
Bundaberg West State School Hall, Steffensen St, BUNDABERG WEST
Burnett Heads State School, 52 Burnett Heads Rd, BURNETT HEADS
Burrum Heads Community Hall, cnr Howard St & Burrum Heads Rd, BURRUM HEADS
Childers Isis Community Stadium, Isis District State High School, 3 Ridgewood St,
CHILDERS
Cordalba State School, John St, CORDALBA
Elliott Heads State School, 143 Breusch Rd, ELLIOTT HEADS
Givelda State School, 754 Pine Creek Rd, GIVELDA
Goodwood State School, 1802 Goodwood Rd, GOODWOOD
Howard State School, 108 William St, HOWARD
Kalkie State School, 257 Bargara Rd, KALKIE
Kawungan State School, Grevillea St, KAWUNGAN
Kepnock State High School, 43 Kepnock Rd, KEPNOCK
Norville State School, 9 Dr Mays Rd, SVENSSON HEIGHTS
Hervey Bay PCYC, 9 O'Rourke St, PIALBA
Hervey Bay State High School Sports Complex, Old Maryborough Rd, PIALBA
River Heads Progress Assoc Community Hall, 47 Ariadne St, RIVER HEADS
Thabeban State School Hall, 270 Goodwood Rd, THABEBAN
Toogoom Community Hall, 140 Toogoom Rd, TOOGOOM
Torbanlea State School, Torbanlea-Pialba Rd, TORBANLEA
Torquay State School, Tavistock St, TORQUAY
Urangan Point State School, 44-58 Miller St, URANGAN
Sandy Straits State School, 134 Robert St, URANGAN
Fraser Coast Baptist Church, 171 Urraween Rd, URRAWEEN
Hervey Bay TAFE College, 45-97 Urraween Rd, URRAWEEN
Walkervale State School, 46A Hurst St, WALKERVALE
Woodgate Community Hall, Esplanade, WOODGATE
Woongarra State School, 468 Elliott Heads Rd, WOONGARRA
Yarrilee State School, 15 Scrub Hill Rd, DUNDOWRAN
WIDE BAY
Amamoor State School, Mary St, AMAMOOR
Sunbury State School, 545 Alice St, MARYBOROUGH
Bauple State School, 8 Forestry Rd, BAUPLE
Aldridge State High School, 68 Boys Ave, MARYBOROUGH
Boonooroo Hall, Eckert Rd, BOONOOROO
Lake Cootharaba Sailing Club, 24 Boreen Pde, BOREEN POINT
Brooweena State School, Lahey St, BROOWEENA
Chatsworth Community Hal, l3 Allen Rd, CHATSWORTH
Cherbourg Council Chambers, 22 Barambah Ave, CHERBOURG
Cloyna State School, 8 William Webber Rd, CLOYNA
Veterans & Community Hall, 1 Santa Maria Ct, COOLOOLA COVE
Cooran State School, 31 James St, COORAN
Cooroy RSL Memorial Hall, 23-29 Maple St, COOROY
Gympie State High School, Cootharaba Rd, GYMPIE
Curra Community Hall, 10-22 David Dr, CURRA
Federal State School, 40 Middle Creek Rd, FEDERAL
Glenwood State School, 13 Glenwood School Rd, GLENWOOD
Goomboorian Memorial Hall, 5 Ross Rd, GOOMBOORIAN
Goomeri State School, 5 Munro St, GOOMERI
Granville Community Kindergarten, 162 Cambridge St, GRANVILLE
Gunalda State School, King St, GUNALDA
Gympie Senior Citizens Centre, 40 Mellor St, GYMPIE
Gympie East State School, 219 Cedar Pocket Rd, GREENS CREEK
James Nash High School, 109 Myall St, GYMPIE
Gympie Church of Christ, 57 Horseshoe Bend, GYMPIE
Mary Valley State College, Yabba Creek Rd, IMBIL
Jones Hill State School, 21 McIntosh Creek Rd, JONES HILL
Kandanga Hall, 81 Main St, KANDANGA
Kilkivan State School, 6 Council St, KILKIVAN
Kin Kin State School, 26-32 Main St, KIN KIN
Lifestyle Villages, 1513 Bruce Hwy, KYBONG
Lower Wonga Hall, 7 Lower Wonga Hall Rd, LOWER WONGA
St Paul's Memorial Hall, 200 Adelaide St, MARYBOROUGH
Maryborough West State School, 149 North St, MARYBOROUGH
Mothar Mountain Community Hall, Lot 374 Noosa Rd, MOTHAR MOUNTAIN
Mungar State School, 1143 Mungar Rd, MUNGAR
Murgon PCYC, 40 Macalister St, MURGON
Sunshine Beach State School, 269 David Low Way, SUNSHINE BEACH
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Hall, 115 Eumundi-Noosa Rd, NOOSAVILLE
Noosa Christian Outreach Centre Hall, 202 Beckmans Rd, NOOSAVILLE
Peregian Beach Kindergarten, 13 Rufous St, PEREGIAN BEACH
Pie Creek Hall, 488 Eel Creek Rd, PIE CREEK
Pomona Memorial School of Arts Hall, 6 Reserve St, POMONA
Rainbow Beach State School, 1 Warooga St, RAINBOW BEACH
Gympie South State School, 50 Exhibition Rd, SOUTHSIDE
Tansey Hall, 35 Tansey Hall Rd, TANSEY
Tewantin State School, 10 Werin St, TEWANTIN
Noosaville State School, 75 Beckmans Rd, TEWANTIN
Tiaro State School, 1 Forgan Tce, TIARO
Tuncunba Hall, 20 Gympie Rd, TIN CAN BAY
Tinana State School, 239 Gympie Rd, TINANA
Tinbeerwah Hall, 863 Sunrise Rd, TINBEERWAH
Veteran Hall, 594 Sandy Creek Rd, VETERAN
Noosa Baptist Church Hall, 213 Weyba Rd, NOOSAVILLE
Widgee State School, 2156 Gympie-Woolooga Rd, WIDGEE
Wolvi State School, 936 Kin Kin Rd, WOLVI